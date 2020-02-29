Men's basketball

MSUB 86, W. Washington 81

WWU33  48  81 
MSUB41  45  86 

Western Washington (18-10, 13-7): D'Angelo Minnis 6, Siaan Rojas 16, Logan Schilder 8, Trevor Jasinsky 13, Cameron Retherford 11, Leif Anderson 8, RJ Secrest 5, Luke Lovelady 12.

Montana State Billings (11-16, 6-13): Chrishon Dixon 2, Zharon Richmond 21, Tyler Green 25, Stevie James 6, Brendan Howard 9, Clarence Daniels 2, Psalm Maduakor 17, Jordan Lehrer 4.

Sacramento St. 81, MSU 52

MSU 19  33  52
Sacramento St. 36  45  81

Montana State: Harald Frey 12, Amin Adamu 10, Jubrile Belo 8, Ladan Ricketts 2, Devin Kirby 1, Mychael Paulo 11, Zeke Quinlan 4, Caleb Bellach 3, Finn Fleute 1.

Sacramento State: Bryce Fowler 16, Joshua Patton 13, Osi Nwachukwu 12, Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa 9, Brandon Davis 6, Chibueze Jacobs 11, Ethan Esposito 9, William FitzPatrick 3, Jordan Cooke-Harper 2.

Carroll College 61, Montana State-Northern 57

Northern 33  24  57 
Carroll24  37  61 

Montana State-Northern: Kavon Bey 2, Mascio McCadney 6, Adam Huse 20, David Harris 16, Cedric Crutchfield 3, Gio Jackson 3, Jesse Keltner 4, Devin Bray 3.

Carroll College: Dane Warp 20, Dennis Flowers III 12, Ifeanyi Okeke 19, Jovan Sljivancanin 7, Shamrock Campbell 2, Brendan Temple 1.

Dawson 88, Williston (N.D.) 76

Williston33  43  76 
Dawson43  45  88 

Williston: Isaiah Williams 11, Eden Holt 13, Jordan Kellier 15, Kobey Lam 10, Shae Linton-Brown 15, Jonathon Komagum 12.

Dawson: Camron Dunfee 15, Kolten Hitt 9, Kayden Hitt 2, Man Man Baker 11, Kell Schwers 2, Roulervee Vann 12, C.J. Nelson 16, Beau Santistevan 10, Charles Lampten 2, Devin Collins 9.

Miles CC 86, NDSCS (N.D.) 83

MCC37  49  86 
NDSCS43  40  83 

Miles Community College: Deondre Northey 30, Akeemis Williams 10, Favour Chuwukelu 20, Jayvon Lewis 2, A.K. Kuany 2, Gedeon Buzangu 13, Isaac Abergut 9.

North Dakota State College of Science: Mohamed Kone 13, Rayquan Moore 7, Khari Broadway 6, Diang Gatluak 18, Marquis Holloman 2, Duoth Gach 21, Uhana Ochan 10, Damien Gordon 6.

