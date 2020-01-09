Men's basketball

NW Nazarene 85, MSU Billings 72

NW Nazarene37  48  85 
MSU Billings31  41  72 

Northwest Nazarene (5-6, 2-4): Adalberto Diaz 19, Jayden Bezzant 14, George Reidy 11, Sam Roth 8, Olamilekan Adetunji 2, Ezekiel Alley 27, Jaylen Fox 2, Zac Furgerson 1, Gabriel Murphy 1.

MSU Billings (6-7, 1-4): Brendan Howard 22, Tyler Green 19, Zharon Richmond 17, Chrishon Dixon 4, Psalm Maduakor 4, Clarence Daniels 4, Jordan Lehrer 2.

L-C State 91, Montana Western 63

L-C State43  48  91 
Western33  30  63 

Lewis-Clark State (14-1, 2-1): Travis Yenor 2, Trystan Bradley 20, Khalil Stevenson 12, Hodges Bailey 11, Damek Mitchell 10, Josiah Westbrook 11, Jaxon Hughes 12, Bob Boyd 3, Jake Albright 10.

Montana Western (7-7, 0-3): James Jones 12, Connor Burkhart 8, Max Clark 8, Cedric Boone 17, Tanner Haverfield 2, Davonte Eason 2, Brian Howell 7, Cole Lake 2, Derrek Durocher 1, Carter Kearns 4.

Montana Tech 80, Rocky Mountain 72

Tech41  39  80 
Rocky46  26  72 

Montana Tech (9-5, 1-2): Dylan Pannabecker 6, Taylor England 16, Sindou Diallo 26, Connor Kieckbusch 1, Troy Owens Jr. 14, Drew Huse 14, Derrius Collins 3.

Rocky Mountain College (6-6, 1-2): Grant Wallace 11, Kelson Eiselein 11, Darius Henderson 23, Clayton Ladine 3, Brandon The Boy 8, Lukas Vining 3, Sam Vining 13.

Montana State 71, Idaho 68

MSU35  36  71 
Idaho37  31  68 

Montana State (9-7, 3-2): Harald Frey 22, Jubrile Belo 15, Borja Fernandez 10, Ladan Ricketts 9, Amin Adamu 4, Mychael Paulo 9, Caleb Bellach 2.

Idaho (5-10, 1-3): Trevon Allen 20, Quinton Forrest 6, Scott Blakney 2, Marquell Fraser 22, Jack Wilson 10, Keyshaad Dixon 3, Babacar Thiombane 3, Ja'Vary Christmas 2.

Montana 90, E. Washington 63

Montana46  44  90 
EWU28  35  63 

Montana (8-8, 4-1): Sayeed Pridgett 18, Kendal Manuel 14, Timmy Falls 12, Jared Samuelson 8, Josh Vazquez 2, Derrick Carter-Hollinger 20, Mack Anderson 8, Eddy Egun 5, Kyle Owens 3.

Eastern Washington (9-6, 2-2): Jacob Davison 15, Mason Peating 12, Kim Aiken Jr. 8, Jack Perry 5, Ellis Magnuson 4, Jacob Graves 8, Tyler Kidd 5, Tyler Robertson 5, Tanner Groves 1.

Dawson 71, United Tribes 62

United Tribes23  39  62 
Dawson29  42  71 

United Tribe (8-6, 0-1): Nick Jiles 16, Will Mesteth 11, Tate Bear 5, Tyree Florence-Patton 5, Cecelio Montgomery 18, Lane Johnson 7.

Dawson Community College (12-6, 1-0): Camron Dunfee 3, Kolten Hitt 9, Man Man Baker 16, Kell Schwers 6, Roulervee Vann 4, CJ Nelson 9, Beau Santistevan 11, Charles Lampten 5, Devin Collins 8.

