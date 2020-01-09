Men's basketball
NW Nazarene 85, MSU Billings 72
|NW Nazarene
|37
|48
|—
|85
|MSU Billings
|31
|41
|—
|72
Northwest Nazarene (5-6, 2-4): Adalberto Diaz 19, Jayden Bezzant 14, George Reidy 11, Sam Roth 8, Olamilekan Adetunji 2, Ezekiel Alley 27, Jaylen Fox 2, Zac Furgerson 1, Gabriel Murphy 1.
MSU Billings (6-7, 1-4): Brendan Howard 22, Tyler Green 19, Zharon Richmond 17, Chrishon Dixon 4, Psalm Maduakor 4, Clarence Daniels 4, Jordan Lehrer 2.
L-C State 91, Montana Western 63
|L-C State
|43
|48
|—
|91
|Western
|33
|30
|—
|63
Lewis-Clark State (14-1, 2-1): Travis Yenor 2, Trystan Bradley 20, Khalil Stevenson 12, Hodges Bailey 11, Damek Mitchell 10, Josiah Westbrook 11, Jaxon Hughes 12, Bob Boyd 3, Jake Albright 10.
Montana Western (7-7, 0-3): James Jones 12, Connor Burkhart 8, Max Clark 8, Cedric Boone 17, Tanner Haverfield 2, Davonte Eason 2, Brian Howell 7, Cole Lake 2, Derrek Durocher 1, Carter Kearns 4.
Montana Tech 80, Rocky Mountain 72
|Tech
|41
|39
|—
|80
|Rocky
|46
|26
|—
|72
Montana Tech (9-5, 1-2): Dylan Pannabecker 6, Taylor England 16, Sindou Diallo 26, Connor Kieckbusch 1, Troy Owens Jr. 14, Drew Huse 14, Derrius Collins 3.
Rocky Mountain College (6-6, 1-2): Grant Wallace 11, Kelson Eiselein 11, Darius Henderson 23, Clayton Ladine 3, Brandon The Boy 8, Lukas Vining 3, Sam Vining 13.
Montana State 71, Idaho 68
|MSU
|35
|36
|—
|71
|Idaho
|37
|31
|—
|68
Montana State (9-7, 3-2): Harald Frey 22, Jubrile Belo 15, Borja Fernandez 10, Ladan Ricketts 9, Amin Adamu 4, Mychael Paulo 9, Caleb Bellach 2.
Idaho (5-10, 1-3): Trevon Allen 20, Quinton Forrest 6, Scott Blakney 2, Marquell Fraser 22, Jack Wilson 10, Keyshaad Dixon 3, Babacar Thiombane 3, Ja'Vary Christmas 2.
Montana 90, E. Washington 63
|Montana
|46
|44
|—
|90
|EWU
|28
|35
|—
|63
Montana (8-8, 4-1): Sayeed Pridgett 18, Kendal Manuel 14, Timmy Falls 12, Jared Samuelson 8, Josh Vazquez 2, Derrick Carter-Hollinger 20, Mack Anderson 8, Eddy Egun 5, Kyle Owens 3.
Eastern Washington (9-6, 2-2): Jacob Davison 15, Mason Peating 12, Kim Aiken Jr. 8, Jack Perry 5, Ellis Magnuson 4, Jacob Graves 8, Tyler Kidd 5, Tyler Robertson 5, Tanner Groves 1.
Dawson 71, United Tribes 62
|United Tribes
|23
|39
|—
|62
|Dawson
|29
|42
|—
|71
United Tribe (8-6, 0-1): Nick Jiles 16, Will Mesteth 11, Tate Bear 5, Tyree Florence-Patton 5, Cecelio Montgomery 18, Lane Johnson 7.
Dawson Community College (12-6, 1-0): Camron Dunfee 3, Kolten Hitt 9, Man Man Baker 16, Kell Schwers 6, Roulervee Vann 4, CJ Nelson 9, Beau Santistevan 11, Charles Lampten 5, Devin Collins 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.