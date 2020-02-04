Men's basketball

Miles Community College 104, United Tribes 87

United Tribes35  52  87 
Miles CC53  51  104 

United Tribes Technical College: Tate Bear 10, Tyree Florence-Patton 12, Lane Johnson 13, Nick Jiles 22, Ceceilio Montgomery 17, Marc Maisonnet 4, Herb Augustin 8, Harry Sheridan 1.

Miles Community College: Deondre Northey 6, Akeemis Williams 12, Favour Chukwukelu 29, Gedeon Buzangu 18, Issac Abergut 18, Gabe Gunlach 3, Jakim Ricketts 5, Rylan Gauthier 4, Jayvon Lewis 6, Dunstan Esimone 3.

Boise State 67, Wyoming 62

Boise State33  34  67 
Wyoming33  29  62 

Boise State (16-8, 8-4): RJ Williams 9, Marcus Dickinson 2, Justinian Jessup 16, RayJ Dennis 2, Derrick Alston 2, Max Rice 12, Alex Hobbs 24.

Wyoming (7-17, 1-11): TJ Taylor 6, Jake Hendricks 6, Kwane Marble 11, Hunter Maldonado 17, Greg Milton 7, Brandon Porter 3, Kenny Foster 12.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments