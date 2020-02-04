Men's basketball
Miles Community College 104, United Tribes 87
|United Tribes
|35
|52
|—
|87
|Miles CC
|53
|51
|—
|104
United Tribes Technical College: Tate Bear 10, Tyree Florence-Patton 12, Lane Johnson 13, Nick Jiles 22, Ceceilio Montgomery 17, Marc Maisonnet 4, Herb Augustin 8, Harry Sheridan 1.
Miles Community College: Deondre Northey 6, Akeemis Williams 12, Favour Chukwukelu 29, Gedeon Buzangu 18, Issac Abergut 18, Gabe Gunlach 3, Jakim Ricketts 5, Rylan Gauthier 4, Jayvon Lewis 6, Dunstan Esimone 3.
Boise State 67, Wyoming 62
|Boise State
|33
|34
|—
|67
|Wyoming
|33
|29
|—
|62
Boise State (16-8, 8-4): RJ Williams 9, Marcus Dickinson 2, Justinian Jessup 16, RayJ Dennis 2, Derrick Alston 2, Max Rice 12, Alex Hobbs 24.
Wyoming (7-17, 1-11): TJ Taylor 6, Jake Hendricks 6, Kwane Marble 11, Hunter Maldonado 17, Greg Milton 7, Brandon Porter 3, Kenny Foster 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.