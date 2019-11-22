Men's basketball
MSUB 83, NW University 79
(Thursday)
|NW University
|46
|33
|—
|79
|MSU Billings
|43
|40
|—
|83
Northwest University (4-2): Tanner Davis 16, Cesar Sandoval 16, Ryan Ricks 21, Christian Hakilimali 8, Hussayn Ford 14, Jase Paulsen 3, Trevan Newman 1.
Montana State Billings (2-2): Clarence Daniels 4, Jordan Lehrer 2, Tyler Green 19, Brendan Howard 28, Kehmarr McMillian 2, Chrishon Dixon 14, Stevie James 2, Sam Elliott 8, Seth Christiaens 4.
L-C State 86, Corban (Ore.) 73
|Corban
|33
|40
|—
|73
|Lewis-Clark State College
|42
|44
|—
|86
Coban (6-2): Isiah Quintero 9, Beau Roggenbach 8, Taylor Anderson 4, A.J. Hodges 2, Jake Estep 19, Mauricio Smith 13, Elijah Welch 11, Dominique Lawrence 3.
Lewis-Clark State College (7-0): Damek Mitchell 18, Josiah Westbrook 15, Trystan Bradley 13, Travis Yenor 8, Bailey Hodges 6, Jake Albright 8, Khalil Stevenson 6, Dedrick Pakootas 4, Bob Boyd 2.
College of Idaho 87, UM Western 79
|Western
|38
|41
|—
|79
|C of I
|37
|50
|—
|87
Montana Western (3-2): Max Clark 7, Cedric Boone 17, Tanner Haverfield 5, James Jones 14, Brian Howell 11, Davonte Eason 6, Cole Lake 3, Connor Burkhart 12, Carter Kearns 4.
College of Idaho (5-1): Ricardo Time 2, Jake Bruner 16, Talon Pinckney 11, Connor Desaulniers 15, Nate Bruneel 15, Derek Wadsworth 11, Braydon West 3, Charles Elzie 6, Jalen Galloway 4, Ivory Miles-Williams 4.
Dawson 110, Rocky JV 37
|Rocky JV
|15
|22
|—
|37
|Dawson
|51
|59
|—
|110
Rocky Mountain College JV: Tanner Goligoski 2, Tommy Brown 3, Trevor Wilson 6, Kayden Perron 8, Slade Cobb 10, Scott Malikie 5, Konnolly Shane 2, Elijah Barkell 1.
Dawson Community College (6-2): Camron Dunfee 12, Kolten Hitt 3, Kayden Hitt 6, Man Man Baker 7, Kell Schwers 5, Roulervee Vann 8, CJ Nelson 6, Jace Griffith 12, Romeo Parker 13, Beasu Santistevan 13, Charles Lampten 4, Devin Collins 16, Jaron Masis 5.
MSU-Northern 70, Northwest U 65
|Northwest
|34
|31
|—
|65
|MSU-N
|37
|33
|—
|70
Northwest University (4-1): Cesar Sandoval 5, Ryan Ricks 11, Dejwan Walker 11, Christian Hakilimali 18, Hussayn Ford 9, Tanner Davis 2, Jase Paulsen 9.
Montana State-Northern (2-0): Mascio McCadney 8, Adam Huse 13, Kavon Bey 15, Devin Bray 12, Cedric Crutchfield 4, Gio Jackson 4, David Harris 3, Jesse Keltner 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.