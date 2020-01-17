Men's basketball

L-C State 83, MSU-N 73

(Thursday)

Northern30  43  73 
L-C State43  40  83 

Montana State-Northern (11-6, 1-4): Kavon Bey 10, Cedric Crutchfield 6, Mascio McCadney 21, Adam Huse 15, David Harris 17, Devin Bray 4.

Lewis-Clark State (16-1, 4-1): Travis Yenor 8, Josiah Westbrook 16, Damek Mitchell 12, Hodges Bailey 5, Trystan Bradley 19, Khalil Stevenson 7, Jaxon Hughes 2, Conner Moffatt 3, Jake Albrights 11.

MSUB 96, St. Martin's 67

(Thursday)

MSUB43  53  96 
St. Martin's30  37  67 

Montana State Billings (8-7, 3-4): Tyler Green 38, Stevie James 16, Brendan Howard 16, Zharon Richmond 11, Jordan Lehrer 5, Seth Christiaens 5, Maduakor Psalm 3, Clarence Daniels 2.

St. Martin's (4-12, 2-6): Demonte Malloy 15, John Moore 14, Alex Schumacher 6, Marcus Lenker 6, Marky Adams 6, CJ Jennings 10, Logan Rooney 8, Caden Smith 2.

Dawson 74, NDSCS 58

(Thursday)

DCC 28  46  74
NDSCS 29  29  58

Dawson Community College (14-6, 3-0): Camron Dunfee 17, Kolten Hitt 3, Kayden Hitt 2, Man Man Baker 7, Kell Schwers 2, Roulervee Vann 8, CJ Nelson 5, Beau Santistevan 18, Charles Lampten 4, Devin Collins 8.

North Dakota State College of Science (14-3, 2-1): Mohamed Kone 7, Rayquan Moore 6, Khari Broadway 10, Diang Gatluak 5, Marquis Holloman 4, Duoth Gach 15, Uhana Ochan 6, Noble Cooper 3, Damien Gordon 2.

