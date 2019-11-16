Men's basketball
Arkansas 64, Montana 46
|Montana
|18
|28
|—
|46
|Arkansas
|31
|33
|—
|64
Montana (1-2): Mack Anderson 9, Kendal Manuel 12, Josh Vazquez 2, Sayeed Pridgett 13, Timmy Falls 2, Derrick Carter-Hollinger 8.
Arkansas (3-0): Adrio Bailey 12, Isaiah Joe 9, Desi Sills 5, Mason Jones 19, Jimmy Whitt Jr. 14, Jalen Harris 5.
MCC 122, Providence JV 86
|Providence JV
|—
|86
|Miles CC
|—
|122
Providence JV: unavailable.
Miles Community College: Akeemis Williams 20, Issac Abergut 18, Jakim Ricketts 15, Gedeon Buzangu 14, Deondre Northeyb 11, Jayvon Lewis 11.
Notes: Miles CC had 16 3-pointers. Williams accounted for six of them. Lewis finished with a double-double of 11 points and 10 assists.
Northwest 91, Game Gear 76
|Game Gear
|27
|49
|—
|76
|Northwest
|50
|41
|—
|91
Game Gear: Justin Burk 6, Spencer Trask 18, Andy Strong 7, Chris Cassity 3, Laukan Taufa 17, Nick Meza 13, Jordan Matthews 4, Brian Erickson 1, Jeff Christensen 4, Tanner Coleman 3.
Northwest College: Kyle Brown 11, Seth Mason 4, Jerome Mabry 6, Josh Petteno 34, Alan Swenson 4, Ron Fell 7, Jacob Schilder 3, Max Dehon 4, Rambo Badyal 16, Eric Jackson 2.
Dawson 83, Colo. Northwestern 63
(Saturday)
|C. Northwestern
|36
|27
|—
|63
|Dawson
|35
|48
|—
|83
Colorado Northwestern: Matthew Hamilton 6, Dre'Quez Harvey 25, Jovonte Wyllie 4, Azarien Stephens 6, Jordan Stratch 4, Amer Mandzic 4, Trevaughn Osler 5, Jalaughn Jackson 2, Ifeoluwa Shoyoye 7.
Dawson Community College: Camron Dunfee 10, Roulervee Vann 4, CJ Nelson 11, Devin Collins 2, Jordan Masis 3, Man Man Baker 14, Kell Schwers 2, Jayce Griffith 8, Romeo Parker 4, Beau Santistevan 21, Charles Lampten 4.
Montana State 67, UNC-Greensboro 66
(Saturday)
|MSU
|29
|38
|—
|67
|UNCG
|33
|33
|—
|66
Montana State (3-1): Jubrile Belo 15, Harald Frey 14, Mychael Paublo 11, Amin Adamu 8, Devin Kirby 2, Ladan Ricketts 11, Zeke Quinlan 3, Borja Fernandez 3.
UNC-Greensboro (3-2): Isaiah Miller 20, Kyrin Galloway 15, Kaleb Hunter 12, Malik Massey 12, James Dickey 4, Angelo Allegri 3.
Minot State 83, MSUB 74
(Saturday)
|MSUB
|34
|40
|—
|74
|Minot State
|36
|47
|—
|83
Montana State Billings (1-2): Brendan Howard 31, Seth Christiaens 1, Kehmarr McMillian 4, Psalm Maduakor 6, Tyler Green 14, Chrishon Dixon 9, Sam Elliott 9.
Minot State (4-0): Dwyer Kody 6, Stephane Manzi 19, Kyle Beisch 21, Max Cody 14, Duane Goodman Jr. 3, Nibra White 7, Aleksa Cucovic 9, Sam Ohlrich 4.
Oregon State 83, Wyoming 63
(Saturday)
|Oregon State
|40
|43
|—
|83
|Wyoming
|33
|30
|—
|63
Oregon State (3-1): Tres Tinkle 16, Alfred Hollins 5, Kylor Kelley 13, Ethan Thompson 13, Zach Reichle 10, Gianni Hunt 11, Sean Miller-Moore 4, Jarod Lucas 9, Dearon Tucker 2.
Wyoming (1-3): Hunter Thompson 8, TJ Taylor 2, Jake Hendricks 7, AJ Banks 10, Hunter Maldonado 18, Kwane Marble 3, Haize Fornstrom 1, Greg Milton 2, Brandon Porter 4, Kenny Foster 8.
