Men's basketball

MSUB 92, C. Washington 91 (OT)

CWU42  38 11 91 
MSU Billings42  38 12 92 

Central Washington (8-6, 1-5): Kevin Baker 13, Xavier Smith 13, Amari Stafford 8, Marqus Gilson 2, Davon Bolton 1, Tariq Woody 29, Matt Poquette 11, Jeryn Lucas 9, Gamaun Boykin 3, Micah Pollard 2.

Montana State Billings (7-7, 2-4): Chrishon Dixon 22, Zharon Richmond 22, Brendan Howard 21, Tyler Green 9, Steve James 4, Psalm Maduakor 6, Jordan Lehrer 4, Clarence Daniels 4.

Montana Tech 63, UM Western 58

Montana Tech30  33  63 
UM Western20  38  58 

Montana Tech (10-5, 2-2): Dylan Pannabecker 12, Taylor England 12, Sindou Diallo 23, Troy Owens Jr. 4, Drew Huse 2, Christian Jones 3, Derrius Collins 5, Cody Baumstarck 5.

Montana Western (7-8, 0-4): Connor Burkhardt 7, Max Clark 5, Cedric Boone 9, Derrek Durocher 5, Tanner Haverfield 5, James Jones 19, Brian Howell 2, Cole Lake 4, Carter Kearns 2.

Carroll 93, Providence 88

Providence39  49  88 
Carroll43  50  93 

U. of Providence (3-1, 15-1): Zaccheus Darko-Kelly 33, Rashee Stocks 18, Jaxen Hashley 17, Brandon Cotton 14, Dawson Fowler 4, Joel Thabize 2.

Carroll College (4-0, 13-3): Brendan Temple 2, Dane Warp 17, Dennis Flowers III 11, Jovan Sljivancanin 22, Shamrock Campbell 17, Ifeanyi Okeke 14, Sayer Patton 3, Jonny Hillman 7.

