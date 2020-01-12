Men's basketball
MSUB 92, C. Washington 91 (OT)
|CWU
|42
|38
|11
|—
|91
|MSU Billings
|42
|38
|12
|—
|92
Central Washington (8-6, 1-5): Kevin Baker 13, Xavier Smith 13, Amari Stafford 8, Marqus Gilson 2, Davon Bolton 1, Tariq Woody 29, Matt Poquette 11, Jeryn Lucas 9, Gamaun Boykin 3, Micah Pollard 2.
Montana State Billings (7-7, 2-4): Chrishon Dixon 22, Zharon Richmond 22, Brendan Howard 21, Tyler Green 9, Steve James 4, Psalm Maduakor 6, Jordan Lehrer 4, Clarence Daniels 4.
Montana Tech 63, UM Western 58
|Montana Tech
|30
|33
|—
|63
|UM Western
|20
|38
|—
|58
Montana Tech (10-5, 2-2): Dylan Pannabecker 12, Taylor England 12, Sindou Diallo 23, Troy Owens Jr. 4, Drew Huse 2, Christian Jones 3, Derrius Collins 5, Cody Baumstarck 5.
Montana Western (7-8, 0-4): Connor Burkhardt 7, Max Clark 5, Cedric Boone 9, Derrek Durocher 5, Tanner Haverfield 5, James Jones 19, Brian Howell 2, Cole Lake 4, Carter Kearns 2.
Carroll 93, Providence 88
|Providence
|39
|49
|—
|88
|Carroll
|43
|50
|—
|93
U. of Providence (3-1, 15-1): Zaccheus Darko-Kelly 33, Rashee Stocks 18, Jaxen Hashley 17, Brandon Cotton 14, Dawson Fowler 4, Joel Thabize 2.
Carroll College (4-0, 13-3): Brendan Temple 2, Dane Warp 17, Dennis Flowers III 11, Jovan Sljivancanin 22, Shamrock Campbell 17, Ifeanyi Okeke 14, Sayer Patton 3, Jonny Hillman 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.