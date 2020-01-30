Men's basketball

MSUB 80, Concordia 70

Concordia35 35  70 
MSUB37  43  80 

Concordia, Ore. (2-18, 1-11): David Wheeler 1, Russell Tillery 11, Bryce Cheney 10, Xavier Smith 6, Dom Bradley 9, Caleb Larsen 11, Hunter Sweet 16, Dakota Ayala 6.

Montana State Billings (9-10, 4-7): Clarence Daniels 2, Chrishon Dixon 10, Zharon Richmond 26, Tyler Green 9, Brendan Howard 26, Psalm Maduakor 6, Jordan Lehrer 1.

Portland State 88, Montana 81

Montana30  51  81 
Portland State49  39  88 

Montana (11-9, 7-2): Timmy Falls 14, Kendal Manuel 19, Sayeed Pridgett 14, Jared Samuelson 2, Kyle Owens 4, Eddy Egun 6, Mack Anderson 5, D.J. Carter-Hollinger 17.

Portland State (11-12, 5-6): Sal Nuhu 10, Markus Golder 7, Holland Woods 39, Ian Burke 5, Alonzo Walker 4, Rashaad Goolsby 9, Kyle Greeley 7, Lamar Hamrick 5, Chris Whitaker 2.

