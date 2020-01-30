Men's basketball
MSUB 80, Concordia 70
|Concordia
|35
|35
|—
|70
|MSUB
|37
|43
|—
|80
Concordia, Ore. (2-18, 1-11): David Wheeler 1, Russell Tillery 11, Bryce Cheney 10, Xavier Smith 6, Dom Bradley 9, Caleb Larsen 11, Hunter Sweet 16, Dakota Ayala 6.
Montana State Billings (9-10, 4-7): Clarence Daniels 2, Chrishon Dixon 10, Zharon Richmond 26, Tyler Green 9, Brendan Howard 26, Psalm Maduakor 6, Jordan Lehrer 1.
Portland State 88, Montana 81
|Montana
|30
|51
|—
|81
|Portland State
|49
|39
|—
|88
Montana (11-9, 7-2): Timmy Falls 14, Kendal Manuel 19, Sayeed Pridgett 14, Jared Samuelson 2, Kyle Owens 4, Eddy Egun 6, Mack Anderson 5, D.J. Carter-Hollinger 17.
Portland State (11-12, 5-6): Sal Nuhu 10, Markus Golder 7, Holland Woods 39, Ian Burke 5, Alonzo Walker 4, Rashaad Goolsby 9, Kyle Greeley 7, Lamar Hamrick 5, Chris Whitaker 2.
