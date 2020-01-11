Men's basketball
L-C State 87, Rocky 57
|L-C State
|46
|41
|—
|87
|Rocky
|29
|28
|—
|57
Lewis-Clark State (15-1, 3-1): Travis Yenor 37, Trystan Bradley 9, Khalil Stevenson 9, Hodges Bailey 1, Damek Mitchell 18, Josiah Westbrook 3, Jaxon Hughes 2, Bob Boyd 4, Conner Moffatt 2, Jake Albright 2.
Rocky Mountain (6-7, 1-3): Grant Wallace 6, Kelson Eiselein 2, Darius Henderson 9, Clayton Ladine 7, Brandon The Boy 9, Lukas Vining 13, Sam Vining 11.
Portland State 77, Montana State 76
|Portland State
|40
|37
|—
|77
|Montana State
|35
|41
|—
|76
Portland State (8-9, 2-3): Sal Nuhu 12, Holland Woods 30, Markus Golder 4, Ian Burke 6, Alonzo Baker 8, Rashaad Goolsby 9, 9, Lamar Hamrick 8.
Montana State (9-8, 3-3): Amin Adamu 20, Harald Frey 26, Ladan Ricketts 6, Jubrile Belo 10, Borja Fernandez 2, Zeke Quinlan 2, Finn Fleute 0, Mychael Paulo 10.
UNLV 78, Wyoming 69, OT
|UNLV
|22
|41
|15
|—
|78
|Wyoming
|27
|36
|6
|—
|69
UNLV (9-9, 4-1): Nick Blair 6, Mbacke Diong 2, Amauri Hardy 9, Jonah Antonio 15, Marvin Coleman 14, Donnie Tillman 10, Bryce Hamilton 19, Vitaliy Shibel 3.
Wyoming (5-13, 0-6): Hunter Thompson 9, Jake Hendricks 18, A.J. Banks 2, Kenny Foster 2, Hunter Maldonado 16, Kwane Marble 19, T.J. Taylor 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.