Men's basketball

L-C State 87, Rocky 57

L-C State46  41  87 
Rocky29  28  57 

Lewis-Clark State (15-1, 3-1): Travis Yenor 37, Trystan Bradley 9, Khalil Stevenson 9, Hodges Bailey 1, Damek Mitchell 18, Josiah Westbrook 3, Jaxon Hughes 2, Bob Boyd 4, Conner Moffatt 2, Jake Albright 2.

Rocky Mountain (6-7, 1-3): Grant Wallace 6, Kelson Eiselein 2, Darius Henderson 9, Clayton Ladine 7, Brandon The Boy 9, Lukas Vining 13, Sam Vining 11.

Portland State 77, Montana State 76

Portland State40  37  77 
Montana State35  41  76 

Portland State (8-9, 2-3): Sal Nuhu 12, Holland Woods 30, Markus Golder 4, Ian Burke 6, Alonzo Baker 8, Rashaad Goolsby 9, 9, Lamar Hamrick 8.

Montana State (9-8, 3-3): Amin Adamu 20, Harald Frey 26, Ladan Ricketts 6, Jubrile Belo 10, Borja Fernandez 2, Zeke Quinlan 2, Finn Fleute 0, Mychael Paulo 10.

UNLV 78, Wyoming 69, OT

UNLV22  41  15 78 
Wyoming27  36  69 

UNLV (9-9, 4-1): Nick Blair 6, Mbacke Diong 2, Amauri Hardy 9, Jonah Antonio 15, Marvin Coleman 14, Donnie Tillman 10, Bryce Hamilton 19, Vitaliy Shibel 3.

Wyoming (5-13, 0-6): Hunter Thompson 9, Jake Hendricks 18, A.J. Banks 2, Kenny Foster 2, Hunter Maldonado 16, Kwane Marble 19, T.J. Taylor 3.

