Men's basketball
Montana State 73, S. Utah 65
(Thursday)
|Southern Utah
|22
|43
|—
|65
|MSU
|30
|43
|—
|73
Southern Utah (15-15, 8-11): Dre Marin 15, Swayne Morgan 15, Cameron Oluyitan 14, Maizen Fausett 9, John Knight III 7, Harrison Butler 5.
Montana State (16-14, 10-9): Jubrile Belo 25, Harald Frey 22, Mychael Paulo 8, Ladan Ricketts 6, Devin Kirby 4, Borja Fernandez 6, Finn Fleute 2.
Northern Colorado 71, Montana 64
(Thursday)
|N. Colorado
|30
|41
|—
|71
|Montana
|25
|39
|—
|64
Northern Colorado (21-9, 14-5): Jonah Radebaugh 21, Trent Harris 12, Kur Jockuch 10, Matt Johnson 6, Bodie Hume 3, Kai Edwards 13, Sam Masten 4, Rodrick McCobb 2.
Montana (18-12, 14-5): Sayeed Pridgett 26, Derrick Carter-Hollinger 15, Jared Samuelson 8, Timmy Falls 6, Kendal Manuel 2, Kyle Owens 5, Mack Anderson 2.
Carroll 69, Providence 65
|Providence
|27
|38
|—
|65
|Carroll
|35
|34
|—
|69
Providence: Zaccheus Darko-Kelly 13, Rashee Stocks 9, Jaxen Hashley 14, Brandon Cotton 10, Dawson Fowler 9, Jacob Wetzel 8, Jake Olsen 2.
Carroll College: Brendan Temple 2, Dane Warp 16, Dennis Flowers III 6, Jovan Sljivancanin 9, Shamrock Campbell 17, Ifeanyi Okeke 11, Gaven Ramirez 8.
L-C State 73, MSU-Northern 68
|MSU-N
|37
|31
|—
|68
|L-C State
|38
|35
|—
|73
Montana State-Northern: Gio Jackson 7, David Harris 15, Mascio McCadney 18, Adam Huse 14, Jesse Keltner 3, Devin Bray 9, Cedric Crutchfield 2.
Lewis-Clark State: Josiah Westbrook 5, Khalil Stevenson 3, Jaxon Hughes 2, Bob Boyd 1, Hodges Bailey 5, Damek Mitchell 7, Travis Yenor 13, Trystan Bradley 27, Jake Albrights 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.