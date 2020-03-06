Men's basketball

Montana State 73, S. Utah 65

(Thursday)

Southern Utah22  43  65 
MSU30  43  73 

Southern Utah (15-15, 8-11): Dre Marin 15, Swayne Morgan 15, Cameron Oluyitan 14, Maizen Fausett 9, John Knight III 7, Harrison Butler 5.

Montana State (16-14, 10-9): Jubrile Belo 25, Harald Frey 22, Mychael Paulo 8, Ladan Ricketts 6, Devin Kirby 4, Borja Fernandez 6, Finn Fleute 2.

Northern Colorado 71, Montana 64

(Thursday)

N. Colorado30  41  71 
Montana25  39  64 

Northern Colorado (21-9, 14-5): Jonah Radebaugh 21, Trent Harris 12, Kur Jockuch 10, Matt Johnson 6, Bodie Hume 3, Kai Edwards 13, Sam Masten 4, Rodrick McCobb 2.

Montana (18-12, 14-5): Sayeed Pridgett 26, Derrick Carter-Hollinger 15, Jared Samuelson 8, Timmy Falls 6, Kendal Manuel 2, Kyle Owens 5, Mack Anderson 2.

Carroll 69, Providence 65

Providence27  38  65 
Carroll35  34  69 

Providence: Zaccheus Darko-Kelly 13, Rashee Stocks 9, Jaxen Hashley 14, Brandon Cotton 10, Dawson Fowler 9, Jacob Wetzel 8, Jake Olsen 2.

Carroll College: Brendan Temple 2, Dane Warp 16, Dennis Flowers III 6, Jovan Sljivancanin 9, Shamrock Campbell 17, Ifeanyi Okeke 11, Gaven Ramirez 8.

L-C State 73, MSU-Northern 68

MSU-N37  31  68 
L-C State38  35  73 

Montana State-Northern: Gio Jackson 7, David Harris 15, Mascio McCadney 18, Adam Huse 14, Jesse Keltner 3, Devin Bray 9, Cedric Crutchfield 2.

Lewis-Clark State: Josiah Westbrook 5, Khalil Stevenson 3, Jaxon Hughes 2, Bob Boyd 1, Hodges Bailey 5, Damek Mitchell 7, Travis Yenor 13, Trystan Bradley 27, Jake Albrights 10.

