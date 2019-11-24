Men's basketball
Dawson 80, Gillette 72
(Saturday)
|Gillette
|32
|40
|—
|72
|Dawson
|44
|36
|—
|80
Gillette College (8-1): Mason Archambault 14, Bradley Akhile 12, Joe Jones 2, Teonta McKeithen 6, Gary Solomon 12, Tarig Eisa 16, Jayden Coke 5, Isaac Mushila 5.
Dawson (7-2): Camron Dunfee 14, Kolten Hitt 11, Man Man Baker 10, Roulervee Vann 10, CJ Nelson 11, Beau Santistevan 11, Charles Lampten 4, Devin Collins 7, Jaron Masis 2.
Rocky 79, MSUB 70
(Saturday)
|MSUB
|33
|37
|—
|70
|Rocky
|40
|39
|—
|79
Montana State Billings (2-2): Chrishon Dixon 6, Tyler Green 12, Stevie James 8, Brendan Howard 24, Clarence Daniels 9, Ryan Perez 3, Psalm Maduakor 8.
Rocky Mountain College (3-1): Grant Wallace 14, Kelson Eisenlein 7, Clayton Ladine 10, Brandon The Boy 15, Sam Vining 16, Josh Eckmann 2, Kalvin Bowen 6, Maxim Stephens 7, Christian Beeke 2.
Northern 103, Dickinson State 68
(Saturday)
|DSU
|32
|36
|—
|68
|Northern
|48
|55
|—
|103
Dickinson State (0-4): Donte Walker 10, Kenny Jackson 12, Montel Carlow 10, Nick Wurm 4, Ajdin Toskic 8, Travon Hamilton 8, Jalon Tinnin 2, Grant Kohlus 5, Malcohm Hill 4, Tanner Davidson 3, Logan Miller 2.
Montana State-Northern (2-0): Kavon Bey 19, Cedric Crutchfield 10, Mascio McCadney 23, Adam Huse 14, Devin Bray 16, Gio Jackson 7, David Harris 9, Jesse Keltner 2, TJ Reynolds 3.
Miles CC 115, Casper 110 (OT)
|Casper
|31
|55
|24
|—
|110
|Miles CC
|28
|58
|29
|—
|115
Casper College: Tavion Robinson 22, Jalen Harris 32, Isaiah Banks 5, Philip Pepple Jr. 9, Donavan Freeman 18, David Walker 12, Dathan Satchell 8, Jonathan Ninkingara 2, Traizon Bird 2.
Miles Community College: Gedeon Buzangu 13, Issac Abergut 29, Akeemis Williams 9, Deondre Northey 38, Jakim Ricketts 4, Favour Chukwukelu 18, Jayvon Lewis 2, AK Kuany 2.
Dawson CC 95, Jamestown JV 64
|Jamestown JV
|28
|36
|—
|64
|Dawson CC
|48
|47
|—
|95
Jamestown JV: Dylan Fruth 16, Tate Olson 4, Trey Wiest 15, Adam Williams 10, Jayden Carlisle 6, Logan Pratt 12, Sebastian Bear 1.
Dawson Community College (8-2): Camron Dunfee 9, Kolten Hitt 2, Kayden Hitt 7, Man Man Baker 5, Kell Schwers 10, Roulervee Vann 11, CJ Nelson 10, Beau Santistevan 19, Charles Lampten 4, Devin Collins 16, Jaron Masis 2.
Colorado 56, Wyoming 41
|Wyoming
|15
|26
|—
|41
|Colorado
|15
|41
|—
|56
Wyoming (3-4): Hunter Thompson 3, TJ Taylor 6, Jake Hendricks 6, Hunter Maldonado 14, Greg Milton 7, Kenny Foster 5.
Colorado (4-0): Evan Battey 9, Tyler Bey 11, Daylen Kountz 2, D'Shawn Schwartz 12, McKinley Wright 7, Shane Gatling 7, Maddox Daniels 3, Lucas Siewert 5.
