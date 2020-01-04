Men's basketball
Southern Utah 59, Montana State 53
|Montana State
|21
|32
|—
|53
|Southern Utah
|17
|42
|—
|59
Montana State (8-7, 2-2): Amin Adamu 12, Harald Frey 14, Ladan Ricketts 10, Jubrile Belo 8, Mychael Paulo 5, Borja Fernandez 4.
Southern Utah (9-5, 2-1): John Knight III 12, Dre Marin 3, Maizen Fausett 13, Cameron Oluyitan 6, Jakolby Long 5, Harrison Butler 12, Dwayne Morgan 8.
Montana Tech 115, Concordia (Alberta) 50
|Concordia
|24
|26
|—
|50
|Montana Tech
|58
|57
|—
|115
Concordia (Alberta): Nicholas Gibb 7, Lucas Turchet 5, Carsten Ritter 12, Thomas Laxdal 6, Luker Baker 1, Milton Lendein 8, Alex MacLean 3, Courage Sorinolu 8.
Montana Tech (8-5): Dylan Pannabecker 12, Taylor England 23, Derrius Collins 16, Connor Kieckbusch 5, Troy Owens Jr. 21, Christian Jones 12, Cody Liles 10, Drew Huse 8, Cody Baumstarck 7, William Mytty 1.
MSU Billings 85, Concordia (Ore.) 73
|MSU Billings
|40
|45
|—
|85
|Concordia
|30
|43
|—
|73
MSU Billings (6-6, 1-3): Zharon Richmond 11, Stevie James 7, Brendan Howard 20, Chrishon Dixon 17, Tyler Green 6, Clarence Daniels 6, Psalm Maduakor 15, Jordan Lehrer 3.
Concordia, Ore. (1-11, 0-4): Hunter Sweet 9, Dakota Ayala 25, Russell Tillery 15, Xavier Smith 11, El-roi Butler 5, David Wheeler 2, Brendan Ritschard 4, Bryce Cheney 2.
Colorado State 72, Wyoming 61
|Wyoming
|19
|42
|—
|61
|Colorado State
|32
|40
|—
|72
Wyoming (5-11, 0-4): Hunter Thompson 8, Jake Hendricks 12, Hunter Maldonado 25, Kenny Foster 10, Kwane Marble III 6.
Colorado State (10-7, 1-3): David Roddy 19, Nico Carvacho 9, Kris Martin 7, Kendle Moore 11, Isaiah Stevens 17, Hyron Edwards 4, John Tonje 5.
