Men's basketball
Montana State 75, Idaho State 64
(Saturday)
|Montana State
|34
|41
|—
|75
|Idaho State
|34
|30
|—
|64
Montana State (11-9, 5-4): Amin Adamu 19, Harald Frey 13, Ladan Ricketts 2, Jubrile Belo 16, Devin Kirby 14, Caleb Bellach 2, Mychael Paulo 2, Borja Fernandez 7.
Idaho State (6-12, 3-6): Austin Smellie 12, Tarik Cool 8, Malik Porter 5, Chier Maker 9, Jared Stutzman 9, Chidi Udengwu 11, Coreyoun Rushin 4, Jaxon Edelmayer 3, Nick Huston 3.
Weber State 87, Montana 85, OT
(Saturday)
|Montana
|43
|29
|13
|—
|85
|Weber State
|36
|36
|15
|—
|87
Montana (11-9, 7-2): Timmy Falls 16, Kendal Manuel 10, Josh Vazquez 12, Sayeed Pridgett 33, Jared Samuelson 4, Mack Anderson 9, D.J. Carter-Hollinger 1.
Weber State (7-13, 3-6): Kham Davis 5, Cody John 19, Jerrick Hardin 32, Michal Kozak 18, Israel Barnes 2, K.J. Cunningham 4, Dima Zdor 1, Tim Fuller 6.
Montana Tech 77, UM Western 66
(Saturday)
|UM Western
|32
|34
|—
|66
|Montana Tech
|35
|42
|—
|77
Montana Western (9-10): James Jones 14, Connor Burkhart 12, Max Clark 14, Tanner Haverfield 16, Davonte Eason 6, Brian Howell 1, Derrek Durocher 3.
Montana Tech (13-6): Dylan Pannabecker 6, Taylor England 20, Derrius Collins 16, Sindou Diallo 16, Drew Huse 5, Troy Owens Jr. 14.
Casper 110, NWC 90
Saturday
|Casper
|61
|49
|—
|110
|NWC
|29
|61
|—
|90
Casper College: Jalen Harris 10, David Walker 18, Tavion Robinson 9, Philip Pepple Jr. 16, Traizon Byrd 13, Eric Jamerman 3, Emmanuel N'Tula 3, Isaiah Banks 13, Dathan Satchel 17, Jonathan Ninkingira 5, Bright Igeanachor 3.
Northwest College: Kyle Brown 52, Max Dehon 4, Josh Petteno 17, Alan Swenson 8, Jahquel Goss 7, Axel Hohenstein 2.
