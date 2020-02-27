Men's basketball
Montana Tech 75, Montana Western 59
|Tech
|35
|40
|—
|75
|Western
|22
|37
|—
|59
Montana Tech (17-11, 9-8): Dylan Pannabecker 13, Taylor England 18, Sindou Diallo 22, Troy Owens 3, DrewHuse 5, Cody Baumstarck 14.
Montana Western (11-17, 4-13): James Jones 9, Connor Burkhart 10, Max Clark 8, Cedric Boone 10, Tanner Haverfield 3, Brian Howell 4, Cole Lake 2, Derrek Durocher 5, Carter Kearns 8.
Lewis-Clark State 85, Rocky 81
|LC State
|39
|46
|—
|85
|Rocky
|47
|34
|—
|81
Lewis-Clark State: Travis Yenor 29, Trystan Bradley 12, Josiah Westbrook 19, Hodges Bailey 15, Damek Mitchell 15, Khalil Stevenson 4, Conner Moffatt 3.
Rocky Mountain College: Grant Wallace 33, Darius Henderson 12, Clayton Ladine 22, Sam Vining 14, .
Carroll 89, Providence 81
|Providence
|40
|41
|—
|81
|Carroll
|45
|44
|—
|89
University of Providence: Zaccheus Darko-Kelly 19, Rashee Stocks 15, Jaxen Hashley 20, Brandon Cotton 10, Dawson Fowler 5, Jacob Wetzel 9, Caleb Currington 3.
Carroll College: Dane Warp 23, Dennis Flowers III 16, Ifeanyi Okeke 4, Jovan Sljivancanin 23, Shamrock Campbell 11, Gaven Ramirez 5, Jonny Hillman 4, Brendan Temple 3.
MSUB 86, W. Washington 81
|WWU
|33
|48
|—
|81
|MSUB
|41
|45
|—
|86
Western Washington (18-10, 13-7): D'Angelo Minnis 6, Siaan Rojas 16, Logan Schilder 8, Trevor Jasinsky 13, Cameron Retherford 11, Leif Anderson 8, RJ Secrest 5, Luke Lovelady 12.
Montana State Billings (11-16, 6-13): Chrishon Dixon 2, Zharon Richmond 21, Tyler Green 25, Stevie James 6, Brendan Howard 9, Clarence Daniels 2, Psalm Maduakor 17, Jordan Lehrer 4.
Sacramento St. 81, MSU 52
|MSU
|19
|33
|—
|52
|Sacramento St.
|36
|45
|—
|81
Montana State: Harald Frey 12, Amin Adamu 10, Jubrile Belo 8, Ladan Ricketts 2, Devin Kirby 1, Mychael Paulo 11, Zeke Quinlan 4, Caleb Bellach 3, Finn Fleute 1.
Sacramento State: Bryce Fowler 16, Joshua Patton 13, Osi Nwachukwu 12, Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa 9, Brandon Davis 6, Chibueze Jacobs 11, Ethan Esposito 9, William FitzPatrick 3, Jordan Cooke-Harper 2.
