Men's basketball

Montana Tech 75, Montana Western 59

Tech35  40  75 
Western22  37  59 

Montana Tech (17-11, 9-8): Dylan Pannabecker 13, Taylor England 18, Sindou Diallo 22, Troy Owens 3, DrewHuse 5, Cody Baumstarck 14.

Montana Western (11-17, 4-13): James Jones 9, Connor Burkhart 10, Max Clark 8, Cedric Boone 10, Tanner Haverfield 3, Brian Howell 4, Cole Lake 2, Derrek Durocher 5, Carter Kearns 8.

Lewis-Clark State 85, Rocky 81

LC State39  46  85 
Rocky 47  34  81 

Lewis-Clark State: Travis Yenor 29, Trystan Bradley 12, Josiah Westbrook 19, Hodges Bailey 15, Damek Mitchell 15, Khalil Stevenson 4, Conner Moffatt 3.

Rocky Mountain College:  Grant Wallace 33, Darius Henderson 12, Clayton Ladine 22, Sam Vining 14, .

Carroll 89, Providence 81

Providence40  41  81 
Carroll45  44  89 

University of Providence: Zaccheus Darko-Kelly 19, Rashee Stocks 15, Jaxen Hashley 20, Brandon Cotton 10, Dawson Fowler 5, Jacob Wetzel 9, Caleb Currington 3.

Carroll College: Dane Warp 23, Dennis Flowers III 16, Ifeanyi Okeke 4, Jovan Sljivancanin 23, Shamrock Campbell 11, Gaven Ramirez 5, Jonny Hillman 4, Brendan Temple 3.

MSUB 86, W. Washington 81

WWU33  48  81 
MSUB41  45  86 

Western Washington (18-10, 13-7): D'Angelo Minnis 6, Siaan Rojas 16, Logan Schilder 8, Trevor Jasinsky 13, Cameron Retherford 11, Leif Anderson 8, RJ Secrest 5, Luke Lovelady 12.

Montana State Billings (11-16, 6-13): Chrishon Dixon 2, Zharon Richmond 21, Tyler Green 25, Stevie James 6, Brendan Howard 9, Clarence Daniels 2, Psalm Maduakor 17, Jordan Lehrer 4.

Sacramento St. 81, MSU 52

MSU 19  33  52
Sacramento St. 36  45  81

Montana State: Harald Frey 12, Amin Adamu 10, Jubrile Belo 8, Ladan Ricketts 2, Devin Kirby 1, Mychael Paulo 11, Zeke Quinlan 4, Caleb Bellach 3, Finn Fleute 1.

Sacramento State: Bryce Fowler 16, Joshua Patton 13, Osi Nwachukwu 12, Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa 9, Brandon Davis 6, Chibueze Jacobs 11, Ethan Esposito 9, William FitzPatrick 3, Jordan Cooke-Harper 2.

