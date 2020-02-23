Men's basketball
Montana 59, Montana State 54
(Saturday)
|Montana
|28
|31
|—
|59
|Montana State
|20
|34
|—
|54
Montana (17-10, 13-3): Kendal Manuel 19, Sayeed Pridgett 15, Jared Samuelson 10, D.J. Carter-Hollinger 6, Timmy Falls 3, Josh Vazquez 2, Mack Anderson 2, Eddy Egun 1, Yagizhan Selcuk 1.
Montana State (14-13, 8-8): Harald Frey 18, Amin Adamu 12, Jubrile Belo 11, Ladan Ricketts 3, Devin Kirby 3, Borja Fernandez 7.
Alaska Anchorage 87, MSUB 73
(Saturday)
|MSUB
|30
|43
|—
|73
|Alaska Anchorage
|42
|45
|—
|87
MSU Billings (10-16, 5-13): Zharon Richmond 15, Tyler Green 15, Brendan Howard 10, Chrishon Dixon 3, Stevie James 2, Clarence Daniels 15, Psalm Maduakor 8, Jordan Lehrer 5.
Alaska Anchorage (18-11, 11-7): Tobin Karlberg 20, Tyrus Hosley 20, Niko Bevens 19, Oggie Pantovic 14, Jack MacDonald 3, Tyler Brimhall 9, DeAndre Osuigwe 2.
Providence 117, Rocky 86
(Saturday)
|Rocky
|48
|38
|—
|86
|Providence
|54
|63
|—
|117
Rocky Mountain College (6-19, 1-15): Grant Wallace 22, Kelson Eiselein 3, Darius Henderson 16, Clayton Ladine 14, Sam Vining 16, Brandon The Boy 5, Josh Eckmann 3, Kalvin Bowen 3, Christian Beeke 4.
University of Providence (23-5, 11-5): Zaccheus Darko-Kelly 20, Rashee Stocks 14, Jaxen Hashley 18, Brandon Cotton 21, Dawson Fowler 10, Kevin Schillings Jr. 3, Joel Thabize 2, Jacob Wetzel 12, Caleb Currington 8, Rasheed Butler 9.
