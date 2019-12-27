Men's basketball
Montana Tech 84, Walla Walla 64
|Tech
|46
|38
|—
|84
|Walla Walla
|36
|28
|—
|64
Montana Tech: Dylan Pannabecker 10, Taylor England 12, Sindou Diallo 16, Connor Kieckbusch 9, Troy Owens Jr. 14, Christian Jones 6, Derrius Collins 17.
Walla Walla: Dylan Browning 4, Zayne Browning 9, KiAndre Gaddy 27, Artur Borges Paraizo 5, Javier Simpkins 2, Ethan Ford 10, Alexander Robertson 4, Avery Stuart 3.
Carroll College 91, SAIT 53
|SAIT
|24
|29
|—
|53
|Carroll
|34
|57
|—
|91
Southern Alberta Institute of Technology: Charlie Conner 13, Calvin Chambers 7, Gemie Muya 4, Taliik Ross 14, Wyatt Haux 3, Davide Ciancio 7, Tyis Yellow Horn 5.
Carroll College: Brendan Temple 8, Dane Warp 24, Jovan Sljivancanin 17, Shamrock Campbell 5, Jaedon Lieberg 2, Ifeanyi Okeke 14, Sayer Patton 13, Jonny Hillman 8.
Hampton Inn Green & Gold Classic
Providence 89, PBC 38
|PBC
|15
|25
|—
|38
|Providence
|51
|38
|—
|89
Portland Bible College: Aaron Deatherage 6, Ahmad Kempster 2, Antoine Wilder 2, Moses McEwen 9, Isiah Moorhouse 6, Allen Talybov 8, Kaseem Dupree 5.
Providence: Zaccheus Darko-Kelly 11, Rashee Stocks 2, Jaxen Hashley 6, Brandon Cotton 17, Dawson Fowler 9, Joel Thabize 18, Jacob Wetzel 14, Rasheed Butler 5, Jake Olsen 7.
