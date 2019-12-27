Men's basketball

Montana Tech 84, Walla Walla 64

Tech46  38  84 
Walla Walla36  28  64 

Montana Tech: Dylan Pannabecker 10, Taylor England 12, Sindou Diallo 16, Connor Kieckbusch 9, Troy Owens Jr. 14, Christian Jones 6, Derrius Collins 17.

Walla Walla: Dylan Browning 4, Zayne Browning 9, KiAndre Gaddy 27, Artur Borges Paraizo 5, Javier Simpkins 2, Ethan Ford 10, Alexander Robertson 4, Avery Stuart 3.

Carroll College 91, SAIT 53

SAIT24  29  53 
Carroll34  57  91 

Southern Alberta Institute of Technology: Charlie Conner 13, Calvin Chambers 7, Gemie Muya 4, Taliik Ross 14, Wyatt Haux 3, Davide Ciancio 7, Tyis Yellow Horn 5.

Carroll College: Brendan Temple 8, Dane Warp 24, Jovan Sljivancanin 17, Shamrock Campbell 5, Jaedon Lieberg 2, Ifeanyi Okeke 14, Sayer Patton 13, Jonny Hillman 8.

Hampton Inn Green & Gold Classic

Providence 89, PBC 38

PBC15  25  38 
Providence51  38  89 

Portland Bible College: Aaron Deatherage 6, Ahmad Kempster 2, Antoine Wilder 2, Moses McEwen 9, Isiah Moorhouse 6, Allen Talybov 8, Kaseem Dupree 5.

Providence: Zaccheus Darko-Kelly 11, Rashee Stocks 2, Jaxen Hashley 6, Brandon Cotton 17, Dawson Fowler 9, Joel Thabize 18, Jacob Wetzel 14, Rasheed Butler 5, Jake Olsen 7.

