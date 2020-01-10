Men's basketball
Montana State 71, Idaho 68
(Thursday)
|MSU
|35
|36
|—
|71
|Idaho
|37
|31
|—
|68
Montana State (9-7, 3-2): Harald Frey 22, Jubrile Belo 15, Borja Fernandez 10, Ladan Ricketts 9, Amin Adamu 4, Mychael Paulo 9, Caleb Bellach 2.
Idaho (5-10, 1-3): Trevon Allen 20, Quinton Forrest 6, Scott Blakney 2, Marquell Fraser 22, Jack Wilson 10, Keyshaad Dixon 3, Babacar Thiombane 3, Ja'Vary Christmas 2.
Montana 90, E. Washington 63
(Thursday)
|Montana
|46
|44
|—
|90
|EWU
|28
|35
|—
|63
Montana (8-8, 4-1): Sayeed Pridgett 18, Kendal Manuel 14, Timmy Falls 12, Jared Samuelson 8, Josh Vazquez 2, Derrick Carter-Hollinger 20, Mack Anderson 8, Eddy Egun 5, Kyle Owens 3.
Eastern Washington (9-6, 2-2): Jacob Davison 15, Mason Peating 12, Kim Aiken Jr. 8, Jack Perry 5, Ellis Magnuson 4, Jacob Graves 8, Tyler Kidd 5, Tyler Robertson 5, Tanner Groves 1.
Dawson 71, United Tribes 62
(Thursday)
|United Tribes
|23
|39
|—
|62
|Dawson
|29
|42
|—
|71
United Tribe (8-6, 0-1): Nick Jiles 16, Will Mesteth 11, Tate Bear 5, Tyree Florence-Patton 5, Cecelio Montgomery 18, Lane Johnson 7.
Dawson Community College (12-6, 1-0): Camron Dunfee 3, Kolten Hitt 9, Man Man Baker 16, Kell Schwers 6, Roulervee Vann 4, CJ Nelson 9, Beau Santistevan 11, Charles Lampten 5, Devin Collins 8.
Providence 100, Montana State Northern 65
(Friday)
|Montana State Northern
|31
|34
|—
|65
|Providence
|42
|58
|—
|100
Montana State Northern: Kavon Bey 15, Cedric Crutchfield 6, Gio Jackson 2, Mascio McCadney 9, Adam Huse 13, David Harris 6, Jesse Keltner 10, Devin Bray 2, T.J. Reynolds 2.
Providence: Z. Darko-Kelly 23, Rashee Stocks 5, Jaxen Hashley 11, Brandon Cotton 23, Dawson Fowler 16, Kevin Schilling J.R. 2, Joel Thabize 6, Jacob Wetzel 5, Caleb Currington 9.
Miles Community College 98, Bismarck State 88
|Bismarck State College
|49
|39
|—
|88
|Miles Community College
|39
|59
|—
|98
Bismarck State: Jamison Kramer 16, Macauley Young 9, Joe Jahner J.R. 21, Kyler McGillis 25, Cobe Begger 8, Hart Anders 9.
Miles Community: Deondre Northey 35, Akeemis Williams 6, Gedeon Buzangu 13, Issac Abergut 12, Favour Chukwukelu 16, Gabe Gundlach 8, Jakim Ricketts 6, Ak Kuany 2.
