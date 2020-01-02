Men's basketball
Montana 60, Southern Utah 58
|Montana
|26
|34
|—
|60
|Southern Utah
|21
|37
|—
|58
Montana (7-7, 3-0): Jared Samuelson 21, Timmy Falls 2, Kendal Manuel 17, Sayeed Pridgett 16, Kyle Owens 4.
Southern Utah (8-5, 1-1): Maizen Fausett 15, Daouda Ndiaye 2, John Knight III 13, Dre Marin 5, Cameron Oluyitan 6, Harrison Butler 12, Jakolby Long 4, Damani McEntire 1.
Northern Colorado 68, Montana State 59
|Montana State
|26
|33
|—
|59
|Northern Colorado
|36
|32
|—
|68
Montana State (8-6, 2-1): Amin Adamu 26, Jubrile Belo 13, Zeke Quinlan 7, Harald Frey 5, Borja Fernandez 5, Finn Fleute 3.
Northern Colorado (8-5, 1-1): Jonah Radebaugh 17, Bodie Hume 14, Matt Johnson 9, Sam Masten 6, Kur Jockuch 5, Trent Harris 10, Kai Edwards 7.
Carroll College 111, Concordia (Canada) 33
|Concordia
|17
|16
|—
|33
|Carroll
|60
|51
|—
|111
Concordia (7-5): Lucas Turchet 6, Luka Korosec 2, Ipa Emojong 5, Alex MacLean 6, Carsen Ritter 6, Milton Lendein 2, Courage Sorinolu 6.
Carroll College (10-3): Brendan Temple 12, Dane Warp 18, Dennis Flowers III 12, Jovan Slivancanin 18, Shamrock Cambell 9, Jaedon Lieberg 9, Ifeanyi Okeke 11, Sayer Patton 11, Jonnhy Hillman 11.
W. Oregon 88, MSUB 76
|MSUB
|33
|43
|—
|76
|WOU
|40
|48
|—
|88
Montana State Billings (5-6, 0-3): Brendan Howard 28, Zharon Richmond 12, Stevie James 7, Tyler Green 4, Chrishon Dixon 2, Psalm Maduakor 9, Clarence Daniels 8, Jordan Lehrer 6.
Western oregon (8-2, 2-2): Dalven Brushier 21, Darius Lubom 19, Jaylyn Richardson 14, Cameron Cranston 9, John Morrill-Keeler 6, Emanuel Gant 10, Zach Baugher 6, Antonio Salinas 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.