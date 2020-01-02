Men's basketball

Montana 60, Southern Utah 58

Montana26  34  60 
Southern Utah21  37  58 

Montana (7-7, 3-0): Jared Samuelson 21, Timmy Falls 2, Kendal Manuel 17, Sayeed Pridgett 16, Kyle Owens 4.

Southern Utah (8-5, 1-1): Maizen Fausett 15, Daouda Ndiaye 2, John Knight III 13, Dre Marin 5, Cameron Oluyitan 6, Harrison Butler 12, Jakolby Long 4, Damani McEntire 1.

Northern Colorado 68, Montana State 59

Montana State26  33  59 
Northern Colorado36  32  68 

Montana State (8-6, 2-1): Amin Adamu 26, Jubrile Belo 13, Zeke Quinlan 7, Harald Frey 5, Borja Fernandez 5, Finn Fleute 3.

Northern Colorado (8-5, 1-1): Jonah Radebaugh 17, Bodie Hume 14, Matt Johnson 9, Sam Masten 6, Kur Jockuch 5, Trent Harris 10, Kai Edwards 7.

Carroll College 111, Concordia (Canada) 33

Concordia17  16  33 
Carroll60  51  111 

Concordia (7-5): Lucas Turchet 6, Luka Korosec 2, Ipa Emojong 5, Alex MacLean 6, Carsen Ritter 6, Milton Lendein 2, Courage Sorinolu 6.

Carroll College (10-3): Brendan Temple 12, Dane Warp 18, Dennis Flowers III 12, Jovan Slivancanin 18, Shamrock Cambell 9, Jaedon Lieberg 9, Ifeanyi Okeke 11, Sayer Patton 11, Jonnhy Hillman 11.

W. Oregon 88, MSUB 76

MSUB33  43  76 
WOU40  48  88 

Montana State Billings (5-6, 0-3): Brendan Howard 28, Zharon Richmond 12, Stevie James 7, Tyler Green 4, Chrishon Dixon 2, Psalm Maduakor 9, Clarence Daniels 8, Jordan Lehrer 6.

Western oregon (8-2, 2-2): Dalven Brushier 21, Darius Lubom 19, Jaylyn Richardson 14, Cameron Cranston 9, John Morrill-Keeler 6, Emanuel Gant 10, Zach Baugher 6, Antonio Salinas 3.

