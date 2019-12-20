Men's basketball
CSU Bakersfield 74, MSU 72
(Thursday)
|MSU
|39
|33
|—
|72
|CSU Bakersfield
|37
|37
|—
|74
Montana State (6-5): Harald Frey 26, Ladan Ricketts 9, Zeke Quinlan 7, Jubrile Belo 6, Amin Adamu 2, Mychael Paulo 13, Finn Fleute 4, Zach Hobbs 3, Borja Fernandez 2.
CSU Bakersfield (5-8): Taze Moore 9, Greg Lee 7, De'Monte Buckingham 4, Ronne Readus 3, Cam Allen 15, Justin Edler-Davis 14, Justin McCall 11, Shawn Stith 11.
