Men's basketball

CSU Bakersfield 74, MSU 72

(Thursday)

MSU39  33  72 
CSU Bakersfield37  37  74 

Montana State (6-5): Harald Frey 26, Ladan Ricketts 9, Zeke Quinlan 7, Jubrile Belo 6, Amin Adamu 2, Mychael Paulo 13, Finn Fleute 4, Zach Hobbs 3, Borja Fernandez 2.

CSU Bakersfield (5-8): Taze Moore 9, Greg Lee 7, De'Monte Buckingham 4, Ronne Readus 3, Cam Allen 15, Justin Edler-Davis 14, Justin McCall 11, Shawn Stith 11.

