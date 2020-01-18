Men's basketball
Montana Western 80, Carroll 74
(Friday)
|Western
|26
|54
|—
|80
|Carroll
|39
|35
|—
|74
Montana Western (10-4, 8-8): James Jones 12, Connor Burkhart 14, Max Clark 13, Cedric Boone 4, Tanner Haverfierld 16, Davonte Eason 6, Brian Howell 6, Derrek Durocher 9.
Carroll College (5-1, 14-4): Dane Warp 23, Dennis Flowers 12, Jovan Sljivancanin 14, Shamrock Campbell 8, Ifeanyi Okeke 4, Sayer Patton 1, Gaven Ramirez 3, Jonny Hillman 9.
Seattle Pacific 83, MSU Billings 72
|MSU Billings
|37
|35
|—
|72
|Seattle Pacific
|42
|41
|—
|83
Montana State Billings (8-8, 3-5): Zharon Richmond 21, Brendan Howard 20, Tyler Green 19, Jordan Lehrer 10, Clarence Daniels 2.
Seattle Pacific (12-4, 8-0): Divant'e Moffitt 30, Harry Cavell 19, Shaw Anderson 16, Filip Fullerton 5, Gabe Colosimo 3, Braden Olsen 4, Mehdi El Mardi 4, Jacob Medjo 2.
Eastern Washington 71, Montana State 58
|Eastern Washington
|34
|37
|—
|71
|Montana State
|30
|28
|—
|58
Eastern Washington (11-6, 4-2): Jacob Davison 26, Jack Perry 6, Mason Peatling 17, Kim Aiken 3, Ellis Magnuson 4, Casson Rouse 4, Tanner Groves 11.
Montana State (9-9, 3-4): Amin Adamu 16, Harald Frey 19, Ladan Ricketts 3, Jubrile Belo 9, Quentin Guliford 5, Finn Fleute 4, Mychael Paulo 2.
Fresno State 65, Wyoming 50
|Fresno State
|31
|34
|—
|65
|Wyoming
|16
|34
|—
|50
Fresno State (6-12, 2-5): Orlando Robinson 19, Nate Grimes 7, New Williams 16, Jarred Hyder 8, Anthony Holland 2, Niven Hart 6, Jordan Campbell 4, Noah Blackwell 3.
Wyoming (5-15, 0-8): Hunter Thomson 5, Jake Hendricks 12, Hunter Maldonado 7, Kwane Marble 12, T.J. Taylor 8, Brandon Porter 6.
L-C State 90, Providence 71
|Providence
|35
|36
|—
|71
|L-C State
|52
|38
|—
|90
Providence (16-2, 4-2): Zaccheus Darko-Kelly 20, Rashee Stocks 10, Brandon Cotton 8, Dawson Fowler 4, Jaxen Hashley 4, Joel Thabize 12, Jacob Wetzel 9, Caleb Currington 3, Jake Olsen 1.
Lewis-Clark State (17-1, 5-1): Josiah Westbrook 25, Travis Yenor 23, Hodges Bailey 16, Damek Mitchell 9, Trystan Bradley 9, Jake Albright 4, Khalil Stevenson 4.
Montana 67, Idaho 63
|Idaho
|27
|36
|—
|63
|Montana
|31
|36
|—
|67
Idaho (5-12, 1-5): Damen Thacker 6, Quinton Forrest 5, Chance Garvin 4, Trevon Allen 23, Scott Blakney 12, Keyshaad Dixon 3, Marquell Fraser 3, Babacar Thiombane 5, Jack Wilson 2.
Montana (10-8, 6-1): Kendal Manuel 12, Josh Vazquez 4, Sayeed Pridgett 17, Jared Samuelson 23, Kyle Owens 3, Mack Anderson 2, D.J. Carter-Hollinger 6.
