Men's basketball
Montana State 62, Weber State 61
|Montana State
|28
|34
|—
|62
|Weber State
|35
|26
|—
|61
Montana State (11-9, 5-4): Ladan Ricketts 3, Jubrile Belo 17, Devin Kirby 17, Devin Kirby 2, Amin Adamu 10, Harald Frey 19, Michael Paulo 6, Borja Fernandez 5.
Weber State (6-14, 2-7): Jerrick Harding 31, Michal Kozak 8, Tim Fuller 3, Cody John 8, Dima Zdor 2, Kham Davis 9.
Montana Tech 81, Rocky 53
|Rocky
|27
|26
|—
|53
|Tech
|36
|45
|—
|81
Rocky Mountain College (1-6, 6-10): Grant Wallace 9, Darius Henderson 5, Clayton Ladine 12, Brandon The Boy 8, Josh Eckmann 1, Kalvin Bowen 5, Scott Malikie 2, Maxim Stephens 6, Sam Vining 3, Christian Beeke 2.
Montana Tech (4-3, 12-6): Dylan Pannabecker 9, Taylor England 22, Derrius Collins 5, Sindou Diallo 10, Drew Huse 5, Connor Kieckbusch 3, Troy Owens Jr. 8, Christian Jones 11, Cody Baumstarck 8.
Montana 77, Idaho State 74
|Montana
|41
|36
|—
|77
|Idaho State
|29
|45
|—
|74
Montana (11-8, 7-1): Timmy Falls 10, Kendal Manuel 21, Josh Vazquez 2, Sayeed Pridgett 13, Jared Samuelson 16, Yagizhan Selcuk 6, Mack Anderson 5, D.J. Carter-Hollinger 4.
Idaho State (6-11, 3-5): Austin Smellie 12, Tarik Cool 10, Malik Porter 14, Chier Maker 12, Jared Stutzman 13, Chidi Edengwu 9, Nico Aguirre 2, Coreyoun Rushin 2.
Alaska Anchorage 81, MSUB 80
|Alaska Anchorage
|38
|43
|—
|81
|MSUB
|41
|39
|—
|80
Alaska Anchorage (13-8, 6-4): Oggie Pantovic 16, Tobin Karlberg 16, Niko Bevens 11, Jack MacDonald 6, Amari Hale 2, Tyrus Hosley 16, DeAndre Osuigwe 6, Keegan Crosby 3, Eric Jenkins 3, David Riley 3.
Montana State Billings (8-9, 3-6): Zharon Richmond 25, Brendan Howard 19, Tyler Green 14, Stevie James 8, Chrishon Dixon 6, Psalm Maduakor 6, Jordan Lehrer 2.
Providence 66, MSUN 61
|Providence
|41
|25
|—
|66
|MSUN
|33
|28
|—
|61
Providence: Zaccheus Darko-Kelly 20, Joel Thabize 8, Jaxen Hashley 15, Brandon Cotton 7, Dawson Fowler 4, Jacob Wetzel 12.
MSU-Northern: Kavon Bey 14, Cedric Crutchfield 2, David Harris 8, Mascio McCadney 11, Adam Huse 5, Gio Jackson 12, Jesse Keltner 3, Devin Bray 6.
