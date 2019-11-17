Men's basketball
MSU 52, Tennessee Tech 39
|Tennessee Tech
|17
|22
|—
|39
|Montana State
|22
|30
|—
|52
Tennessee Tech: Keishawn Davidson 9, Hunter Vick 5, Amadou Sylla 2, Clay Jr. 2, Tujautae Williams 6, Lary Kuimi 6, Jared Sherfield 6, Dane Quest 3.
Montana State: Amin Adamu 12, Harald Frey 10, Devin Kirby 9, Jubrile Belo 7, Mychael Paulo 3, Ladan Ricketts 9, Zeke Quinlan 2.
