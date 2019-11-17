Men's basketball

MSU 52, Tennessee Tech 39

Tennessee Tech17   22  39
Montana State 22  30  52

Tennessee Tech: Keishawn Davidson 9, Hunter Vick 5, Amadou Sylla 2, Clay Jr. 2, Tujautae Williams 6, Lary Kuimi 6, Jared Sherfield 6, Dane Quest 3.

Montana State: Amin Adamu 12, Harald Frey 10, Devin Kirby 9, Jubrile Belo 7, Mychael Paulo 3, Ladan Ricketts 9, Zeke Quinlan 2.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments