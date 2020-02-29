Men's basketball
Fresno State 63, Wyoming 55
|Wyoming
|22
|33
|—
|55
|Fresno State
|21
|42
|—
|63
Wyoming (7-23, 2-16): TJ Taylor 19, Jake Hendricks 13, AJ Banks 9, Kwane Marble 6, Hunter Maldonado 8.
Fresno State (11-18, 7-11): Orlando Robinson 6, Nate Grimes 9, New Williams 10, Jarred Hyder 11, Noah Blackwell 8, Niven Hart 11, Aguir Aguir 2, Anthony Holland 6.
Montana State 63, NAU 57
|MSU
|30
|33
|—
|63
|NAU
|21
|36
|—
|57
Montana State (15-14, 9-9): Jubrile Belo 20, Harald Frey 16, Ladan Ricketts 12, Mychael Paulo 3, Devin Kirby 2, Borja Fernandez 10.
Northern Arizona University (16-12, 10-9): Cameron Shelton 21, Bernie Andre 12, Brooks DeBisschop 9, Luke Avdalovic 6, Cameron Satterwhite 7, Keith Haymon 2.
Simon Fraser 74, MSUB 73
(Saturday)
|SFU
|33
|41
|—
|74
|MSUB
|38
|35
|—
|73
Simon Fraser (16-13, 9-11): Othniel Spence 18, Michael Provenzano 16, Michael Hannan 11, Graham Miller 3, Jasdeep Singh 2, Wilfried Balata 18, Drew Bryson 4, Julian Roche 2.
Montana State Billings (11-17, 6-14): Brendan Howard 23, Tyler Green 20, Zharon Richmond 10, Chrishon Dixon 2, Jordan Lehrer 10, Psalm Maduakor 7, Clarence Daniel 1.
Dawson 96, Miles 95
(Saturday)
|Miles
|53
|42
|—
|95
|Dawson
|54
|42
|—
|96
Miles Community College: Deondre Northey 28, Akeemis Williams 9, Favour Chukwukelu 19, Jayvon Lewis 2, AK Kuany 12, Gedeon Buzangu 12, Issac Abergut 13.
Dawson Community College: Camron Dunfee 5, Kolten Hitt 8, Kayden Hitt 7, Man Man Baker 14, Kell Schwers 4, Roulervee Vann 12, CJ Nelson 12, Beau Santistevan 11, Charles Lampten 12, Devin Collins 11.
Montana Tech 73, Rocky 59
(Saturday)
|Tech
|34
|39
|—
|73
|RMC
|27
|32
|—
|59
Montana Tech: Dylan Pannabecker 20, Taylor England 11, Sindou Diallo 22, Troy Owens Jr. 8, Drew Huse 4, Connor Kieckbusch 3, Christian Jones 3, Cody Baumstarck 2.
Rocky Mountain College: Kelson Eiselein 13, Darius Henderson 8, Clayton Ladine 22, Sam Vining 12, Christian Beeke 4.
L-C State 70, Montana Western 67
(Saturday)
|L-C State
|32
|38
|—
|70
|Western
|29
|38
|—
|67
Lewis-Clark State (27-3, 15-3): Travis Yenor 22, Trystan Bradley 10, Josiah Westbrook 3, Damek Mitchell 17, Khalil Stevenson 4, Jake Albrights 14.
Montana Western (11-18, 4-14): Connor Burkhart 11, Max Clark 8, Cedric Boone 23, Tanner Haverfield 1, Derrek Durocher 3, James Jones 17, Brian Howell 4.
Montana 79, Sacramento State 71
|Montana
|36
|43
|—
|79
|Sac State
|28
|43
|—
|71
Montana (18-11, 14-4): Sayeed Pridgett 24, Jared Samuelson 14, Kendal Manuel 12, Timmy Falls 9, Derrick Carter-Holli 2, Kyle Owens 11, Josh Vazquez 4, Mack Anderson 3.
Sacramento State (15-13, 8-11): Osi Nwacukwau 20, Joshua Patton 19, Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa 15, Bryce Fowler 8, Ethan Esposito 7, Chibueze Jacobs 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.