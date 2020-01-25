Men's basketball
L-C State 78, Rocky 71
|Rocky
|47
|24
|—
|71
|L-C State
|38
|40
|—
|78
Rocky Mountain College (6-11, 1-7): Grant Wallace 15, Kelson Eiselein 5, Darius Henderson 8, Clayton Ladine 24, Sam Vining 9, Kalvin Bowen 2, Maxim Stephens 6, Christian Beeke 2.
Lewis-Clark State (19-1, 7-1): Travis Yenor 9, Trystan Bradley 11, Josiah Westbrook 5, Hodges Bailey 2, Damek Mitchell 26, Khalil Stevenson 2, Jaxon Hughes 6, Bob Boyd 2, Conner Moffatt 2, Jake Albright 13.
Alaska 86, MSUB 78
|Alaska
|33
|53
|—
|86
|MSUB
|38
|40
|—
|78
Alaska (7-11, 6-4): Shadeed Shabazz 38, Koby Huerta 16, Spencer Sweet 12, Quinn Daugharty 2, Markel Banks 15, Alex Sommerfield 2, Keshaun Howard 1.
Montana State Billings (8-10, 3-7): Brendan Howard 28, Zharon Richmond 24, Tyler Green 6, Stevie James 3, Chrishon 2, Psalm Maduakor 6, Clarence Daniels 5, Jordan Lehrer 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.