Men's basketball

L-C State 78, Rocky 71

Rocky47  24  71 
L-C State38  40  78 

Rocky Mountain College (6-11, 1-7): Grant Wallace 15, Kelson Eiselein 5, Darius Henderson 8, Clayton Ladine 24, Sam Vining 9, Kalvin Bowen 2, Maxim Stephens 6, Christian Beeke 2.

Lewis-Clark State (19-1, 7-1): Travis Yenor 9, Trystan Bradley 11, Josiah Westbrook 5, Hodges Bailey 2, Damek Mitchell 26, Khalil Stevenson 2, Jaxon Hughes 6, Bob Boyd 2, Conner Moffatt 2, Jake Albright 13.

Alaska 86, MSUB 78

Alaska33  53  86 
MSUB38  40  78 

Alaska (7-11, 6-4): Shadeed Shabazz 38, Koby Huerta 16, Spencer Sweet 12, Quinn Daugharty 2, Markel Banks 15, Alex Sommerfield 2, Keshaun Howard 1.

Montana State Billings (8-10, 3-7): Brendan Howard 28, Zharon Richmond 24, Tyler Green 6, Stevie James 3, Chrishon 2, Psalm Maduakor 6, Clarence Daniels 5, Jordan Lehrer 4.

