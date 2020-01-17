Men's basketball
Carroll 101, Rocky 97, 3OT
(Wednesday)
|Carroll
|31
|41
|9
|10
|10—
|101
|Rocky
|34
|38
|9
|10
|6—
|97
Carroll College (14-3, 5-0): Dane Warp 33, Dennis Flowers III 14, Jovan Sljivancanin 20, Shamrock Campbell 12, Ifeanyi Okeke 12, Sayer Patton 2, Jonny Hillman 8.
Rocky Mountain College (6-8, 1-4): Grant Wallace 23, Darius Henderson 33, Clayton Ladine 7, Brandon The Boy 14, Lukas Vining 3, Kalvin Bowen 3, Kelson Eiselein 3, Maxim Stephens 1, Sam Vining 10.
Miles 83, Lake Region 72
(Wednesday)
|MCC
|40
|43
|—
|83
|LRSC
|38
|34
|—
|69
Miles Community College: Deondre Northey 3, Akeemis Williams 36, Favour Chukwukelu 3, Gedeon Buzangu 11, Issac Abergut 5, Jakim Ricketts 12, Jayvon Lewis 11, AK Kuany 2.
Lake Region (N.D.) State College: Myles Arnold 26, Dion Ford 26, Leif Nelson 10, Beau Feltman 4, Josh Kihle 6.
Providence 76, Montana Tech 71
|Providence
|39
|37
|—
|76
|Tech
|36
|35
|—
|71
U-Providence (16-1): Zaccheus Darko-Kelly 18, Rashee Stocks 4, Jaxen Hashley 17, Brandon Cotton 17, Dawson Fowler 11, Joel Thabize 9.
Montana Tech (10-6): Dylan Pannabecker 10, Taylor England 21, Sindou Diallo 20, Troy Owens Jr. 12, Drew Huse 4, Connor Kieckbusch 2, Cody Baumstarck 2.
