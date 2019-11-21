Men's basketball

Wyoming 69, Louisiana 61 (OT)

Louisiana33  21 61 
Wyoming33  21 15 69 

Louisiana (3-2): Jalen Johnson 8, Kobe Julien 15, Dou Gueye 11, Cedric Russell 13, Mylik Wilson 2, Trajan Wesley 2, Tirus Smith 8, P.J. Hardy 2.

Wyoming (3-3): Hunter Thompson 22, TJ Taylor 12, Jake Hendricks 5, AJ Banks 12, Hunter Maldonado 11, Greg Milton 2, Kenny Foster 5.

MSUB 83, NW University 79

NW University 46  33  79
MSU Billings 43  40  83

Northwest University (4-2): Tanner Davis 16, Cesar Sandoval 16, Ryan Ricks 21, Christian Hakilimali 8, Hussayn Ford 14, Jase Paulsen 3, Trevan Newman 1.

Montana State Billings (2-2): Clarence Daniels 4, Jordan Lehrer 2, Tyler Green 19, Brendan Howard 28, Kehmarr McMillian 2, Chrishon Dixon 14, Stevie James 2, Sam Elliott 8, Seth Christiaens 4.

