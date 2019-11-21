Men's basketball
Wyoming 69, Louisiana 61 (OT)
|Louisiana
|33
|21
|7
|—
|61
|Wyoming
|33
|21
|15
|—
|69
Louisiana (3-2): Jalen Johnson 8, Kobe Julien 15, Dou Gueye 11, Cedric Russell 13, Mylik Wilson 2, Trajan Wesley 2, Tirus Smith 8, P.J. Hardy 2.
Wyoming (3-3): Hunter Thompson 22, TJ Taylor 12, Jake Hendricks 5, AJ Banks 12, Hunter Maldonado 11, Greg Milton 2, Kenny Foster 5.
MSUB 83, NW University 79
|NW University
|46
|33
|—
|79
|MSU Billings
|43
|40
|—
|83
Northwest University (4-2): Tanner Davis 16, Cesar Sandoval 16, Ryan Ricks 21, Christian Hakilimali 8, Hussayn Ford 14, Jase Paulsen 3, Trevan Newman 1.
Montana State Billings (2-2): Clarence Daniels 4, Jordan Lehrer 2, Tyler Green 19, Brendan Howard 28, Kehmarr McMillian 2, Chrishon Dixon 14, Stevie James 2, Sam Elliott 8, Seth Christiaens 4.
