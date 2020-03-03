Men's basketball

Carroll 89, Rocky 73

Rocky38  35  73 
Carroll37  52  89 

Rocky Mountain (6-22): Grant Wallace 18, Kelson Eiselein 10, Darius Henderson 17, Clayton Ladine 18, Sam Vining 8, Christian Beeke 2.

Carroll College (23-8): Dane Warp 14, Dennis Flowers III 18, Ifeanyi Okeke 7, Jovan Sljivancanin 20, Shamrock Campbell 15, Gaven Ramirez 5, Jonny Hillman 6, Brendan Temple 4.

MSUN 66, Montana Tech 59

MSUN29  37  66 
Montana Tech34  25  59 

Montana State-Northern (20-11): David Harris 27, Mascio McCadney 1, Adam Huse 14, Devin Bray 9, Gio Jackson 5, Jesse Keltner 10.

Montana Tech (18-12): Sindou Diallo 22, Troy Owens Jr. 3, Christian Jones 8, Taylor England 13, Drew Huse 7, Cody Baumstarck 6.

Providence 95, UM Western 62

UM Western28  34  62 
Providence45  50  95 

Montana Western (11-19): James Jones 12, Connor Burkhart 9, Max Clark 4, Cedric Boone 16, Tanner Haverfield 6, Brian Howell 7, Cole Lake 1, Derrek Durocher 7.

Providence (24-7): Zaccheus Darko-Kelly 11, Brandon Cotton 14, Dawson Fowler 8, Rashee Stocks 6, Jaxen Hashley 14, Kevin Schilling Jr. 2, Joel Thabize 4, Jacob Wetzel 16, Caleb Currington 2, Rasheed Butler 3, Jake Olsen 15.

