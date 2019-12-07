Men's basketball
Montana 77, North Dakota 70
(Friday)
|North Dakota
|25
|45
|—
|70
|Montana
|32
|45
|—
|77
North Dakota (4-6): Filip Rebraca 14, Kienan Walter 5, Marlon Stewart 19, Billy Brown 5, De'Sean Allen-Eikens 13, Brady Danielson 8, Ethan Igbanugo 1, Gertautas Urbonavici 5.
Montana (4-5): Kyle Owens 2, Derrick Carter-Hollinger 6, Timmy Falls 15, Kendal Manuel 20, Sayeed Pridgett 20, Josh Vazquez 3, Eddy Egun 4, Mack Anderson 1, Jared Samuelson 6.
Miles CC 98, Northwest 85
|Miles CC
|51
|47
|—
|98
|Northwest
|42
|43
|—
|85
Miles Community College: Deondre Nothey 10, Ackeemis Williams 12, Jakim Ricketts 1, Gedeon Buzangu 20, Issac Abergut 22, Favour Chukwukelu 21, Javon Lewis 6, Ak Kuany 6.
Northwest College: Kyle Brown 43, Seth Mason 12, Jerome Mabry 4, Josh Petteno 7, Alan Swenson 3, Ron Fell 2, Max Dehon 3, Rambo Badyal 9, Eric Jackson 2.
New Mexico 79, Wyoming 65
|New Mexico
|32
|47
|—
|79
|Wyoming
|21
|44
|—
|65
New Mexico (9-2, 2-0): Carlton Bragg 15, Vance Jackson 5, JaQuan Lyle 13, Makuach Maluach 12, J.J. Caldwell 8, Zane Martin 3, Corey Manigault 18, Tavian Percy 5.
Wyoming (3-7, 0-2): Hunter Thompson 12, T.J. Taylor 2, A.J. Banks 15, Hunter Maldonado 27, Greg Milton 2, Brandon Porter 3, Kenny Foster 4.
Northwest 118, Dawson CC 109
|Dawson CC
|54
|42
|—13
|109
|Northwest
|53
|43
|—22
|118
Dawson CC: Camron Dunfee 17, Roulervee Vann 7, C.J. Nelson 21, Beau Santistevan 12, Charles Lampten 2, Kolten Hitt 8, Man Man Baker 22, Kell Schwers 5, Devin Collins 15.
Northwest: Kyle Brown 36, Max Dehon 11, Jerome Mabry 19, Josh Petteno 26, Alan Swenson 9, Ron Fell 5, Jahquel Goss 4, Seth Mason 2, Rambo Badyal 6.
W. Washington 86, MSU Billings 62
|MSUB
|25
|37
|—
|62
|WWU
|52
|34
|—
|86
Montana State Billings (0-2, 4-4): Brendan Howard 19, Seth Christiaens 3, Psalm Maduakor 5, Chrishon Dixon 9, Tyler Green 2, Clarence Daniels 7, Stevie James 9, Kehmarr McMillian 2, Ryan Perez 6.
Western Washington University (1-1, 5-4): Jalen Green 23, Trevor Jasinsky 2, Siaan Rojas 4, Logan Schilder 10, D'Angelo Minnis 15, RJ Secrest 8, Cameron Retherford 7, Luke Lovelady 17.
