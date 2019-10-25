Men's basketball

C of I 89, UM Western 80

College of Idaho52  37  89 
Montana Western40  40  80 

College of Idaho (1-0): Ricardo Time 12, Jake Bruner 4, Talon Pinckney 14, Ivory Miles-Williams 17, Nate Bruneel 15, Derek Wadsworth 9, Braydon West 3, Charles Elzie 8, Otto Taylor 2, Jalen Galloway 5.

Montana Western (0-1): Max Clark 8, Cedric Boone 27, Tanner Haverfield 3, James Jones 16, Connor Burkhart 2, Davonte Eason 5, Brian Howell 14, Cole Lake 2, Derrek Durocher 3.

Montana Tech 151, Salish 52

Salish Kootenai20  32  52 
Montana Tech76  75  151 

Salish Kootenai: Christian Lopez 3, Andrew Russell 9, Nick Chichenhoff 7, Shylon Stewart 17, Trace Sapp 2, Desmyn Singer 9, Mathew Sheka 5.

Montana Tech: Dylan Pannabecker 12, Taylor England 26, Sindou Diallo 25, Nate Ward 9, Troy Owens Jr. 12, Christian Jones 9, Cody Liles 4, Drew Huse 19, Derrius Collins 6, Cody Baumstarck 27, William Mytty 2.

Calgary 88, Rocky 70

Calgary41  47  88 
Rocky Mountain33  37  70 

University of Calgary: Max Eisele 9, Simon Kutzschmar 4, Noah Wharton 4, Brett Layton 22, Mason Foreman 8, Ezeoha Santiago 11, Jeffrey Tezo 7, Jackson Bayles 3, Jake Nielson 5, Edwin Jeudy 15.

Rocky Mountain College (0-1): Grant Wallace 12, Kelson Eiselein 10, Clayton Ladine 18, Brandon The Boy 11, Sam Vining 5, Darius Henderson 4, Maxim Stephens 5, Christian Beeke 5.

