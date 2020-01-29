Men's basketball

Carroll College 76, Rocky Mountain College 61

Carroll40  36  76 
Rocky28  33  61 

Carroll (15-6, 6-3): Dane Warp 15, Dennis Flowers III 2, Ifeanyi Okeke 10, Jovan Sljivancanin 23, Shamrock Campbell 15, Jonny Hillman 11.

Rocky Mountain College (6-12, 1-8): Grant Wallace 10, Kelson Eiselein 5, Darius Henderson 11, Clayton Ladine 11, Sam Vining 12, Brandon The Boy 10, Maxim Stephens 2.

