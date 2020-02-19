Men's basketball
Miles CC 80, Williston 73
(Monday)
|MCC
|35
|45
|—
|80
|WSC
|37
|36
|—
|73
Miles Community College: Deondre Northey 6, Akeemis Williams 9, Favour Chukwukelu 21, Gedeon Buzangu 18, Issac Abergut 16, Jayvon Lewis 2, AK Kuany 8.
Williston State College: Isaiah Williams 2, Paul MacSteves 2, Kobey Lam 15, Jonthan Komagum 18, Eden Holt 12, Shae Linton-Brown 24.
Montana Tech 74, Carroll 66
|Carroll
|34
|32
|—
|66
|Montana Tech
|34
|40
|—
|74
Carroll College (19-8): Dane Warp 2, Dennis Flowers III 12, Ifeanyi Okeke 6, Jovan Sljivancanin 19, Shamrock Campbell 12, Sayer Patton 1, Gaven Ramirez 13, Jonny Hillman 1.
Montana Tech (15-11): Dylan Pannabecker 3, Taylor England 9, Sindou Diallo 24, Troy Owens Jr. 7, Drew Huse 17, Cody Baumstarck 14.
