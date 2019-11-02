Men's basketball
Miles CC 91, Bismarck State 59
|Bismarck State
|32
|27
|—
|59
|Miles CC
|53
|38
|—
|91
Bismarck State : Jalen Ziegler 5, Hart Andes 10, Ashton Grady 16, Tanner Davis 10, Kyler McGillis 3, Shaamar Andrews 4, Ngor Deng 2, Cody Perkins 5, Macauley Young 4.
Miles Community College (1-1): Dustan Esimone 3, Issac Abergut 8, Deondre Northey 11, Akeemis Williams 22, Favour Chuwukelu 18, Gabe Gundlach 6, Jakim Ricketts 5, Jayvon Lewis 5, AK Kunay 5, Irvin Katumbayi 8.
