Men's basketball

South Carolina 66, Wyoming 32

Wyoming 16  16  32
South Carolina 35  31  66

Wyoming (1-1): Hunter Thompson 3, Austin Mueller 2, Jake Hendricks 2, Greg Milton 2, Hunter Maldonado 10, AJ Banks 6, Kwane Marble 4, TJ Taylor 2, Brandon Porter 1.

South Carolina (2-0): Justin Minaya 3, Alanzo Frink 10, Maik Kotsar 2, AJ Lawson 12, Jair Bolden 11, TJ Moss 4, Jalyn McCreary 4, Jermaine Coisnard 12, Trae Hannibal 2, Nathan Nelson 2, Wildens Leveque 4.

Point Loma 78, MSU Billings 43

(Saturday)

MSUB 23  20  43
PLNU 31  47  78

Montana State Billings (1-1):Clarence Daniels 5, Brendan Howard 13, Tyler Green 5, Chrishon Dixon 10, Stevie James 5, Sam Elliott 3, Kehmarr McMillian 2.

Point Loma (2-0): Kaden Anderson 10, Sterling Somers 11, Ben Okotin 15, Darnell Robateau 10, Brock Mackenzie 13, Noah Stapes 8, Josh Caston 6, Jordan May 5.

Montana 64, MSUN 50

MSUN 32  18  50
Montana 30  34  64

MSU-Northern (2-0): Mascio McCadney 14, Adam Huse 9, Jesse Keltner 6, Kavon Bey 15, Devin Bray 6.

Montana (1-1): Kyle Owens 11, Mack Anderson 3, Kendal Manuel 8, Josh Vazquez 2, Sayeed Pridgett 30, Timmy Falls 4, Derrick Carter-Holli 6.

