Men's basketball
South Carolina 66, Wyoming 32
|Wyoming
|16
|16
|—
|32
|South Carolina
|35
|31
|—
|66
Wyoming (1-1): Hunter Thompson 3, Austin Mueller 2, Jake Hendricks 2, Greg Milton 2, Hunter Maldonado 10, AJ Banks 6, Kwane Marble 4, TJ Taylor 2, Brandon Porter 1.
South Carolina (2-0): Justin Minaya 3, Alanzo Frink 10, Maik Kotsar 2, AJ Lawson 12, Jair Bolden 11, TJ Moss 4, Jalyn McCreary 4, Jermaine Coisnard 12, Trae Hannibal 2, Nathan Nelson 2, Wildens Leveque 4.
Point Loma 78, MSU Billings 43
(Saturday)
|MSUB
|23
|20
|—
|43
|PLNU
|31
|47
|—
|78
Montana State Billings (1-1):Clarence Daniels 5, Brendan Howard 13, Tyler Green 5, Chrishon Dixon 10, Stevie James 5, Sam Elliott 3, Kehmarr McMillian 2.
Point Loma (2-0): Kaden Anderson 10, Sterling Somers 11, Ben Okotin 15, Darnell Robateau 10, Brock Mackenzie 13, Noah Stapes 8, Josh Caston 6, Jordan May 5.
Montana 64, MSUN 50
|MSUN
|32
|18
|—
|50
|Montana
|30
|34
|—
|64
MSU-Northern (2-0): Mascio McCadney 14, Adam Huse 9, Jesse Keltner 6, Kavon Bey 15, Devin Bray 6.
Montana (1-1): Kyle Owens 11, Mack Anderson 3, Kendal Manuel 8, Josh Vazquez 2, Sayeed Pridgett 30, Timmy Falls 4, Derrick Carter-Holli 6.
