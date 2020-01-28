Men's basketball

Dawson 86, Miles CC 84

(Sunday)

Dawson47  39  86 
Miles CC33  51  84 

Dawson: Beau Santistevan 18, Camron Dunfee 15, Rourlervee Vann 4, Kolten Hitt 8, Man Man Baker 14, CJ Nelson 4, Jayce Griffith 3, Devin Collins 20.

Miles CC: Gedeon Buzangu 15, Issac Abergut 12, Deondre Northey 16, Akeemis Williams 8, Favour Chukwukelu 16, Gabe Gundlach 5, Jayvon Lewis 12.

