Men's basketball
Dawson 86, Miles CC 84
(Sunday)
|Dawson
|47
|39
|—
|86
|Miles CC
|33
|51
|—
|84
Dawson: Beau Santistevan 18, Camron Dunfee 15, Rourlervee Vann 4, Kolten Hitt 8, Man Man Baker 14, CJ Nelson 4, Jayce Griffith 3, Devin Collins 20.
Miles CC: Gedeon Buzangu 15, Issac Abergut 12, Deondre Northey 16, Akeemis Williams 8, Favour Chukwukelu 16, Gabe Gundlach 5, Jayvon Lewis 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.