Men's basketball

Rocky Mountain 89, Yellowstone Christian 78

Rocky Mountain52  37  89 
Yellowstone Christian24  54  78 

Rocky Mountain (89): Grant Wallace 15, Kelson Eiselein 16, Clayton Ladine 9, Brandon The Boy 8, Sam Vining 13, Josh Eckmann 3, Kalvin Bowen 10, Maxim Stephens 7, Christian Beeke 8.

Yellowstone Christian (78): Shaun Noble 10, Devin Jones 20, Chris Pendley 7, Derrian Reed 16, DeVante King 10, Meidy-Allan Boudou 3, Nata Lalau 5, Armando Gonzales 3, Malcom Smauldon 4.

 

