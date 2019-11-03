Men's basketball
SOU 83, Montana Tech 73
(Saturday)
|Southern Oregon
|42
|41
|—
|83
|Montana Tech
|36
|37
|—
|73
Southern Oregon (1-1): Tate Hoffman 16, Jordan Hunt 17, Teron Bradford 22, Tez Allen 12, Conor Carroll 4, Kerry Cook 2, Brad Allen 2, Kiefer Edwards 3, Jayson McMillan 5.
Montana Tech (2-2): Dylan Pannabecker 6, Taylor England 14, Sindou Diallo 8, Troy Owens Jr. 22, Drew Huse 12, Conner Kieckbusch 3, Christian Jones 2, Derrius Collins 6.
DCC 85, NDSCS 81
(Saturday)
|DCC
|41
|44
|—
|85
|NDSCS
|35
|46
|—
|81
Dawson Community College (2-0): Beau Santistevan 14, Charles Lampten 7, Kolten Hitt 13, Man Man Baker 14, CJ Nelson 12, Camron Dunfee 16, Roulervee Vann 2, Jayce Griffith 1, Romeo Parker 3, Devin Collins 3.
North Dakota State College of Science (1-1): Marquis Holloman 3, Moses Suleiman 3, Rayquan Moore 2, Noble Cooper 34, Mohamed Kone 9, Khari Broadway 16, Uhana Ochan 2, Damien Gordon 12.
Providence 112, PU 58
(Saturday)
|PU
|35
|23
|—
|58
|Providence
|74
|38
|—
|112
Providence University, Canada: Jordan Lawson 17, Daniel Kilmartin 15, Waedon Dueck 9, Lucas Mack 2, Bryant Smtih 1, Blake Garing 10, Glenn Pronteau 3, Andrew Winslow 1.
Providence: Zaccheus Darko-Kelly 15, Brandon Cotton 12, Joel Thabize 10, Rashee Stocks 9, Jaxen Hashley 6, Dawson Fowler 16, Tyree Whitcomb 14, Jacob Wetzel 11, Rasheed Butler 10, Kevin Schilling 5, Jake Olsen 4.
MSUN 100, PU 54
|PU
|19
|35
|—
|54
|MSUN
|48
|52
|—
|100
Providence University, Canada: Bryan Smith 9, Jorsan Lawson 26, Daniel Kilmartin 10, Waedon Dueck 2, Lucas Mack 2, Glenn Pronteau 5.
MSU-Northern (1-0): Kavon Bey 25, Cedric Crutchfield 3, Mascio McCadney 24, Adam Huse 17, Devin Bray 5, Gio Jackson 4, David Harris 4, Jesse Keltner 10, James Fry 2, TJ Reynolds 6.
