Men's basketball
Dawson 90, Williston 67
(Thursday)
|Williston
|34
|33
|—
|67
|Dawson
|45
|45
|—
|90
Williston State: Paul MacSteves 8, Alton Lynch 2, Kobey Lam 11, Shae Linton-Brown 29, Nathaniel Powell 4, Jonathan Komagum 13.
Dawson Community College: Camron Dunfee 20, Kolten Hitt 7, Man Man Baker 10, Kell Schwers 3, Roulervee Vann 7, CJ Nelson 9, Romeo Parker 5, Beau Santistevan 14, Charles Lampten 3, Devin Collins 8, Jaron Masis 4.
