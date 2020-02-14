Men's basketball

Dawson 90, Williston 67

(Thursday)

Williston34  33  67 
Dawson45  45  90 

Williston State: Paul MacSteves 8, Alton Lynch 2, Kobey Lam 11, Shae Linton-Brown 29, Nathaniel Powell 4, Jonathan Komagum 13.

Dawson Community College: Camron Dunfee 20, Kolten Hitt 7, Man Man Baker 10, Kell Schwers 3, Roulervee Vann 7, CJ Nelson 9, Romeo Parker 5, Beau Santistevan 14, Charles Lampten 3, Devin Collins 8, Jaron Masis 4.

Team one score, Team two score

Teamname     
Teamname     

Team: text.

Team: text.

Team one score, Team two score

Teamname     
Teamname     

Team: text.

Team: text.

Team one score, Team two score

Teamname     
Teamname     

Team: text.

Team: text.

Team one score, Team two score

Teamname     
Teamname     

Team: text.

Team: text.

Team one score, Team two score

Teamname     
Teamname     

Team: text.

Team: text.

Team one score, Team two score

Teamname     
Teamname     

Team: text.

Team: text.

Team one score, Team two score

Teamname     
Teamname     

Team: text.

Team: text.

Team one score, Team two score

Teamname     
Teamname     

Team: text.

Team: text.

Team one score, Team two score

Teamname     
Teamname     

Team: text.

Team: text.

Team one score, Team two score

Teamname     
Teamname     

Team: text.

Team: text.

Team one score, Team two score

Teamname     
Teamname     

Team: text.

Team: text.

Team one score, Team two score

Teamname     
Teamname     

Team: text.

Team: text.

Team one score, Team two score

Teamname     
Teamname     

Team: text.

Team: text.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments