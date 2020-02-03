Men's basketball

Saturday

Western Oregon 98, MSUB 75

Western Oregon38  60  98 
MSUB41  34  75 

Western Oregon (13-5, 7-5): Cameron Cranston 29, Dalven Brushier 15, Jaylyn Richardson 13, Darius Lubom 12, John Morrill-Keeler 8, Emanuel Gant 17, 4.

MSU Billings (9-11, 4-8): Tyler Green 22, Brendan Howard 21, Zharon Richmond 12, Chrishon Dixon 8, Stevie James 5, Psalm Maduakor 5, Clarence Daniels 2.

UM Western 79, Rocky 60

Rocky21  39  60 
UM Western38  41  79 

Rocky Mountain College (6-13, 1-9): Grant Wallace 20, Clayton Ladine 11, Darius Henderson 6, Sam Vining 5, Branton The Boy 7, Scott Malikie 6, Kalvin Bowen 5.

Montana Western (10-11, 3-7): Connor Burkhart 17, Tanner Haverfield 16, James Jones 12, Cedric Boone 10, Max Clark 5, Derrek Durocher 11, Brian Howell 4, Davonte Eason 4.

L-C State 96, Providence 65

L-C State53  43  96 
Providence25  40  65 

Lewis-Clark State: Trystan Bradley 25, Travis Yenor 17, Damek Mitchell 11, Josiah Westbrook 10, Hodges Bailey 9, Jake Albright 13, Jaxon Hughes 4, Conner Moffatt 3, Khalil Stevenson 2, Bob Boyd 2.

Providence: Zaccheus Darko-Kelly 18, Jaxen Hashley 13, Rashee Stocks 4, Brandon Cotton 4, Dawson Fowler 2, Jacob Wetzel 7, Kevin Schilling Jr. 6, Joel Thabize 4, Jake Olsen 4, Rasheed Butler 3.

MSUN 57, Montana Tech 50

Montana Tech23  27  50 
MSUN32  25  57 

Montana Tech: Dylan Pannabecker 9, Taylor England 13, Derrius Collins 10, Sindou Diallo 10, Drew Huse 2, Troy Owens Jr. 4, Christian Jones 2.

Montana State Northern: Kavon Bey 17, David Harris 13, Mascio McCadney 13, Adam Huse 2, Gio Jackson 1, Jesse Keltner 5, Devin Bray 6.

