Men's basketbal
Montana Tech 96, Multnomah 76
|Multnomah
|38
|38
|—
|76
|Montana Tech
|50
|46
|—
|96
Multnomah: Justin Martin 27, trey Fountain 10, Zach Richardson 3, Forrest Smith 13, Stephan Zavydovskyy 2, Jaeden Ingram 3, Grant Balvans 18.
Montana Tech: Sindou Diallo 35, Troy Owens 13, Dylan Pannabecker 14, Taylor England 6, Drew Huse 7, Conner Kieckbusch 9, Christian Jones 8, Cody Liles 2, Derrius Collins 2.
