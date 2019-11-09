Men's basketbal

Montana Tech 96, Multnomah 76

Multnomah 38 38   76
Montana Tech 50 46   96

Multnomah: Justin Martin 27, trey Fountain 10, Zach Richardson 3, Forrest Smith 13, Stephan Zavydovskyy 2, Jaeden Ingram 3, Grant Balvans 18.

Montana Tech: Sindou Diallo 35, Troy Owens 13, Dylan Pannabecker 14, Taylor England 6, Drew Huse 7, Conner Kieckbusch 9, Christian Jones 8, Cody Liles 2, Derrius Collins 2.

 

