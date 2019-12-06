Men's basketball
(Thursday)
Montana State 77, South Dakota State 70
|South Dakota State
|39
|31
|—
|70
|Montana State
|40
|37
|—
|77
South Dakota State (6-5): Matt Dentlinger 6, Douglas Wilson 16, Brandon Key 10, Alex Arians 4, Baylor Scheierman 6, Tray Buchanan 15, David Wingett 13.
Montana State (6-3): Ladan Ricketts 11, Jubrile Belo 9, Devin Kirby 1, Amin Adamu 19, Harald Frey 23, Zeke Quinlan 2, Mychael Paulo 10, Borja Fernandez 2.
Providence 83, Rocky 71
|Rocky
|36
|35
|—
|71
|Providence
|46
|37
|—
|83
Rocky Mountain College: Grant Wallace 2, Kelson Eiselein 5, Clayton Ladine 20, Brandon The Boy 14, Sam Vining 3, Darius Henderson 8, Kalvin Bowen 12, Maxim Steohens 7.
Providence College: Zaccheus Darko-Kelly 7, Rashee Stocks 9, Jaxen Hashley 7, Brandon Cotton 9, Dawson Fowler 15, Joel Thabize 11, Caleb Currington 8, Rasheed Butler 3.
MSU-Northern 67, Montana Western 65
|Montana Western
|23
|42
|—
|65
|MSU-Northern
|30
|37
|—
|67
Montana Western: James Jones 20, Brian Howell 5, Max Clark 4, Cedric Boone 21, Tanner Haverfield 2, Davonte Eason 4, Derrek Durocher 3, Connor Burkhart 6.
MSU-Northern: Kavon Bey 17, Cedric Crutchfield 6, Mascio McCadney 12, Adam Huse 9, Devin Bray 2, Gio Jackson 13, David Harris 5, Jesse Keltner 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.