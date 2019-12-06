Men's basketball

(Thursday)

Montana State 77, South Dakota State 70

South Dakota State39  31  70 
Montana State40  37  77 

South Dakota State (6-5): Matt Dentlinger 6, Douglas Wilson 16, Brandon Key 10, Alex Arians 4, Baylor Scheierman 6, Tray Buchanan 15, David Wingett 13.

Montana State (6-3): Ladan Ricketts 11, Jubrile Belo 9, Devin Kirby 1, Amin Adamu 19, Harald Frey 23, Zeke Quinlan 2, Mychael Paulo 10, Borja Fernandez 2.

Providence 83, Rocky 71

Rocky36  35  71 
Providence46  37  83 

Rocky Mountain College: Grant Wallace 2, Kelson Eiselein 5, Clayton Ladine 20, Brandon The Boy 14, Sam Vining 3, Darius Henderson 8, Kalvin Bowen 12, Maxim Steohens 7.

Providence College: Zaccheus Darko-Kelly 7, Rashee Stocks 9, Jaxen Hashley 7, Brandon Cotton 9, Dawson Fowler 15, Joel Thabize 11, Caleb Currington 8, Rasheed Butler 3.

MSU-Northern 67, Montana Western 65

Montana Western 23  42  65 
MSU-Northern30  37  67 

Montana Western: James Jones 20, Brian Howell 5, Max Clark 4, Cedric Boone 21, Tanner Haverfield 2, Davonte Eason 4, Derrek Durocher 3, Connor Burkhart 6.

MSU-Northern: Kavon Bey 17, Cedric Crutchfield 6, Mascio McCadney 12, Adam Huse 9, Devin Bray 2, Gio Jackson 13, David Harris 5, Jesse Keltner 3.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments