N. Colorado 75, Montana State 61

N. Colorado38  37  75 
Montana St.35  26  61 

Northern Colorado (22-9, 15-5): Trent Harris 24, Jonah Radebaugh 21, Bodie Hume 12, Matt Johnson 7, Kur Jockuch 4, Kai Edwards 7.

Montana State (16-15, 10-10): Jubrile Belo 24, Harald Frey 15, Mychael Paulo 5, Devin Kirby 2, Borja Fernandez 13, Caleb Bellach 2.

S. Utah 85, Montana 80, OT

Southern Utah34  37 14 85 
Montana41  30 80 

Southern Utah University (16-15, 9-11): Cameron Oluyitan 17, John Knight IIII 14, Andre Adams 12, Harrison Butler 17, Jakolby Long 12, Maizen Fausett 8, Dre Marin 5.

Montana (18-13, 14-6): Sayeed Pridgett 27, Kendal Manuel 19, Jared Samuelson 12,  Derrick Carter-Hollinger 6, Timmy Falls 2, Josh Vazquez 5, Kyle Owens 5, Eddy Egun 4.

