Men's basketball
N. Colorado 75, Montana State 61
|N. Colorado
|38
|37
|—
|75
|Montana St.
|35
|26
|—
|61
Northern Colorado (22-9, 15-5): Trent Harris 24, Jonah Radebaugh 21, Bodie Hume 12, Matt Johnson 7, Kur Jockuch 4, Kai Edwards 7.
Montana State (16-15, 10-10): Jubrile Belo 24, Harald Frey 15, Mychael Paulo 5, Devin Kirby 2, Borja Fernandez 13, Caleb Bellach 2.
S. Utah 85, Montana 80, OT
|Southern Utah
|34
|37
|14
|—
|85
|Montana
|41
|30
|9
|—
|80
Southern Utah University (16-15, 9-11): Cameron Oluyitan 17, John Knight IIII 14, Andre Adams 12, Harrison Butler 17, Jakolby Long 12, Maizen Fausett 8, Dre Marin 5.
Montana (18-13, 14-6): Sayeed Pridgett 27, Kendal Manuel 19, Jared Samuelson 12, Derrick Carter-Hollinger 6, Timmy Falls 2, Josh Vazquez 5, Kyle Owens 5, Eddy Egun 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.