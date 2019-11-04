Men's basketball

DCC 83, WSC 73

DCC 39  44 83 
WSC 31  42  73

Dawson Community College: Devin Collins 15, Jaron Masis 11, Kolten Hitt 3, Man Man Baker 16, CJ Nelson 14, Camron Dunfee 14, Jayce Griffith 3, Beau Santistevan 5, Charles Lampten 2.

Williston State College: Nathaniel Powell 5, Eden Holt 6, Paul MacSteves 3, Kobey Lam 24, Jordan Kellier 10, Shae Linton-Brown 5, Jonathan Komagum 20.

Highlights: The game was the championship of the Mon-Dak Conference Preseason Tournament in New Town, N.D. Man Man Baker scored 16 points and had 7 boards and three steals for the Buccaneers. Baker was the tourney MVP. 

