Men's basketball
DCC 83, WSC 73
|DCC
|39
|44
|—
|83
|WSC
|31
|42
|—
|73
Dawson Community College: Devin Collins 15, Jaron Masis 11, Kolten Hitt 3, Man Man Baker 16, CJ Nelson 14, Camron Dunfee 14, Jayce Griffith 3, Beau Santistevan 5, Charles Lampten 2.
Williston State College: Nathaniel Powell 5, Eden Holt 6, Paul MacSteves 3, Kobey Lam 24, Jordan Kellier 10, Shae Linton-Brown 5, Jonathan Komagum 20.
Highlights: The game was the championship of the Mon-Dak Conference Preseason Tournament in New Town, N.D. Man Man Baker scored 16 points and had 7 boards and three steals for the Buccaneers. Baker was the tourney MVP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.