Montana Tech 100, Yellowstone Christian College 45

YCC19  26  45 
Montana Tech50  50  100 

YCC: Devin Jones 5, Chris Pendley 3, Derrian Reed 14, DeVante King 2, Malcolm Smauldon 7, Meidy-Allan Boudou 2, Nata Lalau 5, Armando Gonzalez 2, Peter Swanberg 5.

Montana Tech: Dylan Pannabecker 15, Taylor England 16, Derrius Collins 13, Sindou Diallo 25, Drew Huse 6, Connor Kieckbusch 11, Christian Jones 5, Cody Liles 3, Cody Baumstarck 6.

Montana State 82, Colorado Christian 46

Colo. Christian29  17  46 
MSU31  51  82 

Colorado Chritian (0-5): Aiden Cantwell 12, Justin Engesser 7, Spencer Hoffman 7, Jake Hornick 2, Elijah Oliver 6, Luke Martin 3, Jadyn Michael 3, Jeremiah Dickerson 2, Kolton Frugoil 2, Claude McKesey 2.

Montana State (5-2): Jubrile Belo 12, Harald Frey 10, Devin Kirby 8, Mychael Paulo 7, Amin Adamu 4, Ladan Ricketts 15, Zeke Quinlan 6, Zach Hobbs 5, Borja Fernandez 5, Caleb Ballach 5, Finn Fleute 5.

Texas Christian University 64, Wyoming 47

TCU30  34  64 
Wyoming14  33  47 

TCU (5-1): Kevin Samuel 2, Desmond Bane 22, Edric Dennis 7, P.J. Fuller 11, Jaire Grayer 9, Francisco Farabello 3, Diante Smith 2, Jaedon LeDee 8.

Wyoming (3-5): Hunter Thompson 5, T.J. Taylor 2, Jake Hendricks 14, Hunter Maldonado 13, Greg Milton 7, Brandon Porter 6.

