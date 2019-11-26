Men's basketball
Montana Tech 100, Yellowstone Christian College 45
|YCC
|19
|26
|—
|45
|Montana Tech
|50
|50
|—
|100
YCC: Devin Jones 5, Chris Pendley 3, Derrian Reed 14, DeVante King 2, Malcolm Smauldon 7, Meidy-Allan Boudou 2, Nata Lalau 5, Armando Gonzalez 2, Peter Swanberg 5.
Montana Tech: Dylan Pannabecker 15, Taylor England 16, Derrius Collins 13, Sindou Diallo 25, Drew Huse 6, Connor Kieckbusch 11, Christian Jones 5, Cody Liles 3, Cody Baumstarck 6.
Montana State 82, Colorado Christian 46
|Colo. Christian
|29
|17
|—
|46
|MSU
|31
|51
|—
|82
Colorado Chritian (0-5): Aiden Cantwell 12, Justin Engesser 7, Spencer Hoffman 7, Jake Hornick 2, Elijah Oliver 6, Luke Martin 3, Jadyn Michael 3, Jeremiah Dickerson 2, Kolton Frugoil 2, Claude McKesey 2.
Montana State (5-2): Jubrile Belo 12, Harald Frey 10, Devin Kirby 8, Mychael Paulo 7, Amin Adamu 4, Ladan Ricketts 15, Zeke Quinlan 6, Zach Hobbs 5, Borja Fernandez 5, Caleb Ballach 5, Finn Fleute 5.
Texas Christian University 64, Wyoming 47
|TCU
|30
|34
|—
|64
|Wyoming
|14
|33
|—
|47
TCU (5-1): Kevin Samuel 2, Desmond Bane 22, Edric Dennis 7, P.J. Fuller 11, Jaire Grayer 9, Francisco Farabello 3, Diante Smith 2, Jaedon LeDee 8.
Wyoming (3-5): Hunter Thompson 5, T.J. Taylor 2, Jake Hendricks 14, Hunter Maldonado 13, Greg Milton 7, Brandon Porter 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.