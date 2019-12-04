Men's basketball

(Tuesday)

Carroll College 82, Montana Tech 78 (OT)

Montana Tech32  36  —1078 
Carroll College34  34  —1482 

Montana Tech: Dylan Pannabecker 15, Taylor England 12, Sindou Diallo 20, Troy Owens Jr. 19, Drew Huse 5, Christian Jones 5, Derrius Collins 2.

Carroll College: Brendan Temple 2, Dane Warp 23, Dennis Flowers III 19, Jovan Sljivancanin 25, Shamrock Campbell 10, Ifeanyi Okeke 2, Gavin Ramirez 1.

