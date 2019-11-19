Men's basketball
Wyoming 76, Detroit Mercy 49
|Detroit Mercy
|31
|18
|—
|49
|Wyoming
|33
|43
|—
|76
Detroit Mercy (0-3): Chris Brandon 4, Willy Isiani 8, Antoine Davis 11, Marquis Moore 8, Dwayne Rose Jr. 2, Boe Nguidjol 3, Brad Calipari 13.
Wyoming (2-3): Hunter Thompson 6, TJ Taylor 22, Jake Hendricks 12, AJ Banks 15, Hunter Maldonado 13, Kwane Marble 2, Brandon Porter 2, Kenny Foster 4.
Grand Canyon 69, Montana State 56
|Montana State
|30
|26
|—
|56
|Grand Canyon
|28
|41
|—
|69
Montana State (4-2): Jubrile Belo 17, Harald Frey 14, Amin Adamu 8, Mychael Paulo 3, Ladan Rickets 6, Zake Quinlan 3, Borja Fernandez 3, Quentin Guliford 2.
Grand Canyon (2-3): Lorenzo Jenkins 20, Carlos Johnson 16, Alessandor Lever 15, Jovan Blacksher Jr. 7, Isiah Brown 5, J.J. Rhymes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.