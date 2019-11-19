Men's basketball

Wyoming 76, Detroit Mercy 49

Detroit Mercy31  18  49 
Wyoming33  43  76 

Detroit Mercy (0-3): Chris Brandon 4, Willy Isiani 8, Antoine Davis 11, Marquis Moore 8, Dwayne Rose Jr. 2, Boe Nguidjol 3, Brad Calipari 13.

Wyoming (2-3): Hunter Thompson 6, TJ Taylor 22, Jake Hendricks 12, AJ Banks 15, Hunter Maldonado 13, Kwane Marble 2, Brandon Porter 2, Kenny Foster 4.

Grand Canyon 69, Montana State 56

Montana State30  26  56 
Grand Canyon28  41  69 

Montana State (4-2): Jubrile Belo 17, Harald Frey 14, Amin Adamu 8, Mychael Paulo 3, Ladan Rickets 6, Zake Quinlan 3, Borja Fernandez 3, Quentin Guliford 2.

Grand Canyon (2-3): Lorenzo Jenkins 20, Carlos Johnson 16, Alessandor Lever 15, Jovan Blacksher Jr. 7, Isiah Brown 5, J.J. Rhymes.

 

