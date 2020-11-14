Men's basketball

Presentation 62, YCC 61

(Saturday)

YCC 33 28  61 
Presentation34  28  62 

Yellowstone Christian College (0-2): Devin Jones 10, Christian Beeke 20, Derrian Reed 14, Devante King 9, TJ Rivera 5, Ray Lott Jr. 3.

Presentation College, S.D. (2-5): Ian Kelly 14, Qaiyoom Olanlege 7, Jackson Becker 18, Maximo Guillermo 7, Issac Essien 12, Lawrence Chery 4.

 

Tags

Load comments