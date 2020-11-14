Men's basketball
Presentation 62, YCC 61
(Saturday)
|YCC
|33
|28
|—
|61
|Presentation
|34
|28
|—
|62
Yellowstone Christian College (0-2): Devin Jones 10, Christian Beeke 20, Derrian Reed 14, Devante King 9, TJ Rivera 5, Ray Lott Jr. 3.
Presentation College, S.D. (2-5): Ian Kelly 14, Qaiyoom Olanlege 7, Jackson Becker 18, Maximo Guillermo 7, Issac Essien 12, Lawrence Chery 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.