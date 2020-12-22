Men's basketball

Portland 62, Montana State 59

Montana State32  27  59 
Portland22  40  62 

Montana State (2-3): Xavier Bishop 17, Amin Adamu 13, Jubrile Belo 9, Tyler Patterson 3, Abdul Mohamed 11, Nick Gazelas 6.

Portland (6-2): Eddie Davis 19, Ahmed Ali 17, Latrell Jones 10, Isiah Dasher 6, Michael Henn 2, Clythus Griffith Jr. 6, Chase Adams 2.

Arizona 70, Montana 64

Montana36  28  64 
Arizona29  41  70 

Montana (3-5): Kyle Owens 13, Michael Steadman 4, Josh Vazquez 10, Brandon Whitney 3, Josh Bannan 6, Robby Beasley 17, Cameron Parker 9, D.J. Carter-Hollinger 2.

Arizona (6-1): Jemarl Baker Jr. 8, Azuolas Tubelis 8, James Akinjo 18, Jordan Brown 15, Bennedict Mathurin 7, Ira Lee 3, Terrell Brown Jr. 9, Christian Koloko 2.

 

