Men's basketball
Portland 62, Montana State 59
|Montana State
|32
|27
|—
|59
|Portland
|22
|40
|—
|62
Montana State (2-3): Xavier Bishop 17, Amin Adamu 13, Jubrile Belo 9, Tyler Patterson 3, Abdul Mohamed 11, Nick Gazelas 6.
Portland (6-2): Eddie Davis 19, Ahmed Ali 17, Latrell Jones 10, Isiah Dasher 6, Michael Henn 2, Clythus Griffith Jr. 6, Chase Adams 2.
Arizona 70, Montana 64
|Montana
|36
|28
|—
|64
|Arizona
|29
|41
|—
|70
Montana (3-5): Kyle Owens 13, Michael Steadman 4, Josh Vazquez 10, Brandon Whitney 3, Josh Bannan 6, Robby Beasley 17, Cameron Parker 9, D.J. Carter-Hollinger 2.
Arizona (6-1): Jemarl Baker Jr. 8, Azuolas Tubelis 8, James Akinjo 18, Jordan Brown 15, Bennedict Mathurin 7, Ira Lee 3, Terrell Brown Jr. 9, Christian Koloko 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.