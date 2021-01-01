Men's basketball
Montana State 96, Montana Western 67
|Montana Western
|34
|33
|—
|67
|Montana State
|46
|50
|—
|96
Montana Western (1-2): Max Clark 13, Colter Miller 4, Tanner Haverfield 14, Michael Haverfield 5, Jamal Stephenson 18, Treyton Paxton 3, Logan Dreher 3, Jok Jok 7.
Montana State (3-3): Abdul Mohamed 6, Xavier Bishop 12, Amin Adamu 17, Tyler Patterson 5, Jubrile Belo, Nick Gazelas 11, Finn Fleute 2, Bilal Shabazz 2, Mike Hood 5, Borja Fernandez 9, Kellen Tynes 8.
