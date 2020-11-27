Men's basketball

College of Idaho 79, Montana Tech 70

College of Idaho42  37  79 
Montana Tech46  24 70 

College of Idaho (0-0): Jalen Galloway 21, Connor Desaulniers 10, Ivory Miles-Williams 13, Derek Wadsworth 5, Ricardo Time 9, Elijah Jackson 6, Charles Elzie 2, Johnny Radford 11, Otto Taylor 2.

Montana Tech (0-1): Taylor England 22, Cody Baumstarck 5, Sindou Diallo 18, Drew Huse 2, Camdym Larance 5, Keeley Bake 3, Bridger Larson 7, Derrius Collins 8.

