Men's basketball
College of Idaho 79, Montana Tech 70
|College of Idaho
|42
|37
|—
|79
|Montana Tech
|46
|24
|—
|70
College of Idaho (0-0): Jalen Galloway 21, Connor Desaulniers 10, Ivory Miles-Williams 13, Derek Wadsworth 5, Ricardo Time 9, Elijah Jackson 6, Charles Elzie 2, Johnny Radford 11, Otto Taylor 2.
Montana Tech (0-1): Taylor England 22, Cody Baumstarck 5, Sindou Diallo 18, Drew Huse 2, Camdym Larance 5, Keeley Bake 3, Bridger Larson 7, Derrius Collins 8.
