Men's basketball

Pacific 74, Montana State 70, OT

Montana State 29 35 70 
Pacific 30 34 10 74 

Montana State (1-1): Xavier Bishop 15, Tyler Patterson 9, Jubrile Belo 8, Borja Fernandez 10, Amin Adamu 17, Mike Hood 2, Nick Gazelas 6, Devin Kirby 3.

Pacific (2-1): Jeremiah Bailey 10, Broc Finstuen 19, Pierre Crockrell 2, Daniss Jenkins 17, Nigel Shadd 2, Marial Mading 1, Jordan Bell 6, Jonathan Salazar 6, Jahbril Price-Noel 4, Justin Moore 7.

UM Western 66, Yellowstone Christian 56

Yellowstone Christian28  28  56 
Montana Western29  37  66 

Yellowstone Christian: Christian Beeke 15, Devin Jones 10, T.J. Rivera 4, Derrian Reed 10, Davonte King 12, Andrii Basovets 3, Keion White 2.

Montana Western (1-0): Max Clark 12, Colter Miller 7, Tanner Haverfield 8, Michael Haverfield 10, Jamal Stephenson 17, Treyton Paxton 3, Jok Jok 9.

Wyoming 94, Incarnate Word 83, OT

Incarnate Word 33 45 83 
Wyoming 27 51 16 94 

Incarnate Word (1-2): Keaston Willis 25, Brandon Swaby 9, Marcus Larsson 8, Des Balentine 8, Drew Lutz 6, Josh Morgan 18, Bradley Akhile 5, Godsgift Ezedinma 4.

Wyoming (2-1): Marcus Williams 20, Hunter Maldonado 14, Hunter Thompson 7, Jeremiah Oden 4, Drake Jeffries 3, Kenny Foster 21, Kwane Marble II 12, Xavier DuSell 11, Eoin Nelson 2.

Tags

Load comments