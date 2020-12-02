Men's basketball
Pacific 74, Montana State 70, OT
|Montana State
|29
|35
|6
|—
|70
|Pacific
|30
|34
|10
|—
|74
Montana State (1-1): Xavier Bishop 15, Tyler Patterson 9, Jubrile Belo 8, Borja Fernandez 10, Amin Adamu 17, Mike Hood 2, Nick Gazelas 6, Devin Kirby 3.
Pacific (2-1): Jeremiah Bailey 10, Broc Finstuen 19, Pierre Crockrell 2, Daniss Jenkins 17, Nigel Shadd 2, Marial Mading 1, Jordan Bell 6, Jonathan Salazar 6, Jahbril Price-Noel 4, Justin Moore 7.
UM Western 66, Yellowstone Christian 56
|Yellowstone Christian
|28
|28
|—
|56
|Montana Western
|29
|37
|—
|66
Yellowstone Christian: Christian Beeke 15, Devin Jones 10, T.J. Rivera 4, Derrian Reed 10, Davonte King 12, Andrii Basovets 3, Keion White 2.
Montana Western (1-0): Max Clark 12, Colter Miller 7, Tanner Haverfield 8, Michael Haverfield 10, Jamal Stephenson 17, Treyton Paxton 3, Jok Jok 9.
Wyoming 94, Incarnate Word 83, OT
|Incarnate Word
|33
|45
|5
|—
|83
|Wyoming
|27
|51
|16
|—
|94
Incarnate Word (1-2): Keaston Willis 25, Brandon Swaby 9, Marcus Larsson 8, Des Balentine 8, Drew Lutz 6, Josh Morgan 18, Bradley Akhile 5, Godsgift Ezedinma 4.
Wyoming (2-1): Marcus Williams 20, Hunter Maldonado 14, Hunter Thompson 7, Jeremiah Oden 4, Drake Jeffries 3, Kenny Foster 21, Kwane Marble II 12, Xavier DuSell 11, Eoin Nelson 2.
